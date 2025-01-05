Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Purdue and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. After one quarter their offense has really been able to impose its will, dominating Northwestern 41-18.

If Purdue keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 11-4 in no time. On the other hand, Northwestern will have to make due with a 10-5 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Northwestern Wildcats @ Purdue Boilermakers

Current Records: Northwestern 10-4, Purdue 10-4

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 5, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: Mackey Arena -- West Lafayette, Indiana

Mackey Arena -- West Lafayette, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $20.00

What to Know

Purdue is 8-2 against Northwestern since December of 2017, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. Both will face off in a Big Ten battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Mackey Arena. The Boilermakers will be looking to keep their 23-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.

Northwestern better have a healthy lead at halftime, because if last week is any indication, that's when Purdue really get things going. Purdue was the clear victor by an 81-61 margin over Minnesota on Thursday.

Purdue can attribute much of their success to Fletcher Loyer, who went 8 for 10 en route to 24 points, and Braden Smith, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and ten assists. What's more, Loyer also posted a 80% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in March of 2024. Another player making a difference was Caleb Furst, who posted 11 points plus six rebounds.

Meanwhile, after a string of four wins, Northwestern's good fortune finally ran out on Thursday. They took an 84-80 hit to the loss column at the hands of Penn State.

Northwestern's defeat came about despite a quality game from Brooks Barnhizer, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and ten rebounds. The game was Barnhizer's fourth in a row with at least 22.4 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Nick Martinelli, who scored 18 points plus five rebounds.

Purdue's victory bumped their record up to 10-4. As for Northwestern, their loss dropped their record down to an identical 10-4.

Keep an eye on the arc in Sunday's matchup: Purdue has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 8.7 threes per game. It's a different story for Northwestern, though, as they've been averaging only 6.1. Given Purdue's sizable advantage in that area, Northwestern will need to find a way to close that gap.

While only Purdue took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking forward, Purdue is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points. Northwestern might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last seven times they've played.

Odds

Purdue is a solid 7-point favorite against Northwestern, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Boilermakers slightly, as the game opened with the Boilermakers as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 138 points.

Series History

Purdue has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Northwestern.