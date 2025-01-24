Halftime Report

Iona is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 34-27 lead against Rider.

Iona came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Iona Gaels @ Rider Broncs

Current Records: Iona 6-12, Rider 7-11

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting MAAC matchup on schedule as the Iona Gaels and the Rider Broncs are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Alumni Gymnasium. The Broncs have the home-court advantage, but the Gaels are expected to win by one point.

Iona is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They blew past Canisius 82-61 on Thursday. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest win the Gaels have posted since November 22, 2023.

Iona was working as a unit and finished the game with 25 assists. That's a new trend for them: they were averaging 10.7 assists per game earlier this season, but in their last five matches they've averaged 17.2.

Meanwhile, Rider had already won two in a row and they went ahead and made it three on Saturday. They walked away with a 64-57 victory over the Red Foxes.

Iona's win ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 6-12. As for Rider, their victory bumped their record up to 7-11.

Iona couldn't quite finish off Rider when the teams last played back in February of 2024 and fell 78-75. Can Iona avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Iona is a slight 1-point favorite against Rider, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 136.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Iona has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Rider.