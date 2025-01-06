A Big Ten battle will take place on Monday when the Rutgers Scarlet Knights host the Wisconsin Badgers. Rutgers is led by five-star freshmen Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey, but are off to a somewhat disappointing 8-6 (1-2 in Big Ten play) start this season. Meanwhile, five of the top eight players in Greg Gard's rotation are seniors and Wisconsin is 11-3 (1-0) on the season.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET at Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, N.J. The Badgers are favored by 1.5 points in the latest Rutgers vs. Wisconsin odds, while the over/under is 156.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Wisconsin vs. Rutgers picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model has set its sights on Rutgers vs. Wisconsin. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Rutgers vs. Wisconsin spread: Wisconsin -1.5

Rutgers vs. Wisconsin over/under: 156.5 points

Rutgers vs. Wisconsin money line: Wisconsin -132, Rutgers +109

Rutgers vs. Wisconsin streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Rutgers can cover

Harper and Bailey have been as advertised thus far, with both players ranked as top-three overall prospects in the Class of 2024 by 247Sports. Harper is averaging 22.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game this season, while Bailey is averaging 19.9 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.3 blocks. However, they're the only players on the Rutgers roster averaging more than 7.8 points per game this season.

However, the Scarlet Knights have been battle-tested by a difficult schedule thus far. In addition to playing three Big Ten games, they also played neutral-court games against Notre Dame, Alabama and Texas A&M as well as a rivalry game against Seton Hall. The Badgers rank 189th in the nation in defensive rating (102.4 points per 100 possessions) and could have serious issues slowing down Harper and Bailey. See which team to pick here.

Why Wisconsin can cover

Meanwhile, Wisconsin is coming off a dominant offensive performance in a 116-85 win over Iowa on Friday. It was the first Big Ten win of the season for the Badgers and the team shot a staggering 21-of-31 (67.7%) from the 3-point line in the victory.

John Blackwell led all scorers with 32 points in the victory and also contributed eight rebounds and five assists. Nolan Winter also contributed 18 points and eight rebounds. The Badgers have now covered the spread in three of their last four games and they're 4-1-1 against the number over their last six matchups with Rutgers. See which team to pick here.

How to make Rutgers vs. Wisconsin picks

