Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between S. Dak. State and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 37-30 lead against LBSU.

S. Dak. State has yet to string together two consecutive wins, but this may be their chance. For now, things are looking good for them.

Who's Playing

LBSU Beach @ S. Dak. State Jackrabbits

Current Records: LBSU 1-0, S. Dak. State 1-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The LBSU Beach are headed away from home for the first time to take on the S. Dak. State Jackrabbits at 9:15 p.m. ET on Friday at First Bank & Trust Arena. Both come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

LBSU is headed out to face S. Dak. State after opening their season at home and giving their fans just what they were looking for. LBSU put a hurting on University of La Verne to the tune of 93-48 on Monday. With the Beach ahead 46-25 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

LBSU smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 23 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in nine consecutive matches dating back to last season.

Meanwhile, S. Dak. State had to kick off their season on the road on Monday, but they showed no ill effects. They came out on top against McNeese by a score of 80-73. The score was all tied up 33-33 at the break, but the Jackrabbits were the better team in the second half.

LBSU is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 14-16 record against the spread.

Even though the experts think LBSU isn't going to win this one, the team was an even 6-6 as the underdog last season. Beach fans who chose to bet on their team sure did well last year: betting $100 on them to win every game netted those bettors $1,189.87. On the other hand, S. Dak. State will play as the favorite, and the team was 13-7 as such last season.

Odds

S. Dak. State is a big 9.5-point favorite against LBSU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jackrabbits as a 9-point favorite.

The over/under is 150.5 points.

