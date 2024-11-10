Who's Playing

Avila Eagles @ Saint Louis Billikens

Current Records: Avila 0-3, Saint Louis 0-1

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 10, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 10, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Chaifetz Arena -- St. Louis, Missouri

Chaifetz Arena -- St. Louis, Missouri TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Saint Louis Billikens will look to take advantage of their home-court for the first time this season as they take on the Avila Eagles at 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Chaifetz Arena. Given that the two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

Saint Louis is headed into their home opener looking to turn things around after starting their season on the road. They fell 85-78 to Santa Clara on Monday. The Billikens didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Kellen Thames, who went 6 for 9 en route to 16 points plus seven rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Robbie Avila, who went 6 for 10 en route to 16 points plus five assists and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, it's going to take some time for Avila to recover from the 86-59 bruising that Houston Chr. dished out on Monday.