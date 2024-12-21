Who's Playing

Youngstown State Penguins @ SC Upstate Spartans

Current Records: Youngstown State 7-5, SC Upstate 4-10

What to Know

SC Upstate will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will be home for the holidays to greet the Youngstown State Penguins at 1:00 p.m. ET at G.B. Hodge Center. The Spartans are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.4 points per game this season.

Last Wednesday, SC Upstate lost to SC State at home by a decisive 85-70 margin. The Spartans have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Meanwhile, Youngstown State had already won four in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 26 points) and they went ahead and made it five on Wednesday. They walked away with an 80-70 victory over the Raiders.

SC Upstate's loss dropped their record down to 4-10. As for Youngstown State, their win bumped their record up to 7-5.

SC Upstate came up short against Youngstown State when the teams last played back in November of 2019, falling 66-61. Can SC Upstate avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Youngstown State is a big 8.5-point favorite against SC Upstate, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 150.5 points.

Series History

Youngstown State won the only game these two teams have played in the last 5 years.