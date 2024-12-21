Who's Playing

James Madison Dukes @ South Alabama Jaguars

Current Records: James Madison 6-5, South Alabama 7-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Mitchell Center -- Mobile, Alabama

Mitchell Center -- Mobile, Alabama TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

South Alabama is preparing for their first Sun Belt matchup of the season on Saturday. They and the James Madison Dukes will face off at 2:00 p.m. ET at Mitchell Center. Neither of these teams found much success offensively their last time out, scoring well below their season average.

South Alabama is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 136.5, but even that wound up being too high. They fell 58-49 to TCU on Monday. The match marked the Jaguars' lowest-scoring contest so far this season.

Meanwhile, things could have been worse for James Madison, but they could have been a whole lot better as they took a 75-58 loss to Wake Forest on Tuesday.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Mark Freeman, who had 14 points plus two steals. Another player making a difference was Luke Anderson, who posted 11 points.

The loss snapped South Alabama's winning streak at three games and leaves them with a 7-4 record. As for James Madison, they dropped their record down to 6-5 with the defeat, which was their third straight on the road.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's game: South Alabama has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.4 threes per game. However, it's not like James Madison struggles in that department as they've been averaging 9.6. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

South Alabama was dealt a punishing 89-55 loss at the hands of James Madison in their previous matchup back in January. Will South Alabama have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

South Alabama has won 2 out of their last 3 games against James Madison.