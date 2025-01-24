Who's Playing

Chicago State Cougars @ Stonehill Skyhawks

Current Records: Chicago State 2-18, Stonehill 10-10

How To Watch

When: Friday, January 24, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, January 24, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Merkert Gymnasium -- Easton, Massachusetts

Merkert Gymnasium -- Easton, Massachusetts Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Chicago State has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Stonehill Skyhawks will face off in a Northeast battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Merkert Gymnasium. Given that the two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

Chicago State is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 145, but even that wound up being too high. They took a 58-48 hit to the loss column at the hands of FDU on Monday. Having soared to a lofty 88 points in the game before, the Cougars' point total in this one was quite the letdown.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Stonehill on Monday, but the final result did not. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 73-72 to Le Moyne. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Skyhawks in their matchups with the Dolphins: they've now lost three in a row.

Chicago State's defeat dropped their record down to 2-18. As for Stonehill, their loss dropped their record down to 10-10.

Chicago State lost to Stonehill on the road by a decisive 68-52 margin in their previous matchup last Sunday. Can Chicago State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Stonehill won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.