Who's Playing

Austin Peay Governors @ Tennessee Volunteers

Current Records: Austin Peay 2-0, Tennessee 3-0

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 17, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 17, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena -- Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena -- Knoxville, Tennessee TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Tennessee Volunteers will face off against the Austin Peay Governors at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Thompson-Boling Arena. Both teams are still undefeated after three-games, but that won't be the case come Sunday.

Tennessee is headed into the contest following a big victory against Montana on Wednesday, something the oddsmakers some coming from a mile away. Tennessee claimed a resounding 92-57 win over Montana.

Among those leading the charge was Igor Milicic Jr., who dropped a double-double on 18 points and ten rebounds. He had some trouble finding his footing against Louisville on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction. The team also got some help courtesy of Zakai Zeigler, who had 11 points in addition to seven assists and six rebounds.

Tennessee was working as a unit and finished the game with 24 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Montana only posted eight.

Meanwhile, Austin Peay was able to grind out a solid victory over Chattanooga on Monday, taking the game 67-61.

Tennessee's win bumped their record up to 3-0. As for Austin Peay, their victory bumped their record up to 2-0.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Tennessee hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 83 points per game. However, it's not like Austin Peay struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.7. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Everything came up roses for Tennessee against Austin Peay when the teams last played back in December of 2022, as the squad secured an 86-44 win. In that match, Tennessee amassed a halftime lead of 52-22, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Sunday.

Series History

Tennessee won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.