The No. 20 Texas A&M Aggies (4-1) will take on the Oregon Ducks (5-0) on Tuesday in the NIL-driven 2024 Players Era Festival from the Las Vegas strip. The programs are 1-1 all-time against one another with Texas A&M defeating Oregon, 75-60, in the 2022 NIT in their most recent matchup.

Tipoff is set for 4:30 p.m. ET from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Paradise, Nev. Texas A&M is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Texas A&M vs. Oregon odds, while the over/under is 147 points per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Oregon vs. Texas A&M picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the proven model at SportsLine.

Texas A&M vs. Oregon spread: Texas A&M -3.5

Texas A&M vs. Oregon over/under: 147 points

Texas A&M vs. Oregon money line: Texas A&M -165, Oregon +138

A&M: The Aggies are 3-1 ATS over their last four games

ORE: The Ducks went 5-4 ATS at neutral site games last season

Why Oregon can cover

The Ducks improved to 5-0 with a 78-75 victory over Oregon State on Thursday. Oregon showed strong resolve as it rallied from a 58-46 deficit with 13:45 left in the second half before exiting with the victory. Nate Bittle had 23 points and 14 rebounds in the win and the 7-foot senior is averaging 16.2 points and 10.2 rebounds per game, leading the Ducks in both categories.

Oregon is coming off a 24-12 season, its most victories since the 2019-20 campaign. The Ducks have won at least 20 games in each of Dan Altman's 14 seasons as head coach as he's built one of the most consistent programs in the nation. Oregon made its eighth NCAA Tournament in the last 12 seasons last year and is off to another strong start this season.

Why Texas A&M can cover

The Aggies improved to 4-1 following a 71-54 victory over Southern University on Wednesday. Senior guard Wade Taylor IV led the way with 17 points and six assists and senior guard Zhuric Phelps added 16 points. The two are also the leading scorers on the season with Phelps averaging 16 ppg and Taylor at 14 ppg.

Before the Southern victory, Texas A&M knocked off No. 21 Ohio State, 78-64, on Nov. 15. The Aggies have one of the toughest defenses in the nation, holding opponents to 36.6% shooting (16th in college basketball) and 61.6 ppg (29th in the nation). Texas A&M made its second straight NCAA Tournament last season coming off its third straight season with at least 20 victories.

