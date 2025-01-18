Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Texas Tech and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have jumped out to a quick 33-26 lead against Arizona.

If Texas Tech keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 13-4 in no time. On the other hand, Arizona will have to make due with an 11-6 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Arizona Wildcats @ Texas Tech Red Raiders

Current Records: Arizona 11-5, Texas Tech 12-4

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big 12 matchup on schedule as the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Arizona Wildcats are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at United Supermarkets Arena. The Red Raiders are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 83.9 points per game this season.

Texas Tech is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 144.5, but even that wound up being too high. They snuck past Kansas State with a 61-57 win on Tuesday. The 61-point effort marked the Red Raiders' lowest-scoring match of the season, but in the end it didn't matter.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Texas Tech to victory, but perhaps none more so than Elijah Hawkins, who almost dropped a double-double on 14 points and nine assists.

Meanwhile, Arizona entered their tilt with Baylor on Tuesday with six consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with seven. They walked away with an 81-70 victory over the Bears.

Arizona got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Henri Veesaar out in front who went 9 for 11 en route to 19 points plus seven rebounds and two steals. KJ Lewis was another key player, posting 11 points along with seven assists.

Arizona was working as a unit and finished the game with 21 assists. The team's really been improving in that area: they've now improved their assist total in three consecutive matchups.

Texas Tech pushed their record up to 12-4 with the victory, which was their fifth straight on the road dating back to last season. As for Arizona, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won eight of their last nine contests, which provided a massive bump to their 11-5 record this season.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Texas Tech just can't miss this season, having made 50.5% of their field goals per game. However, it's not like Arizona struggles in that department as they've made 48.8% of their field goals this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking forward, Texas Tech is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points.

Odds

Texas Tech is a 4-point favorite against Arizona, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Red Raiders as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 151 points.

