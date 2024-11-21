The Texas Longhorns (3-1) will face the Syracuse Orange (3-0) in the first round of the 2024 Legends Classic on Thursday night. Texas is riding a three-game winning streak following its season-opening loss to Ohio State, while Syracuse has won all three of its games in narrow fashion. The winner of this semifinal game will face the winner of Texas Tech and Saint Joseph's in the championship on Friday night. This is the first meeting between these schools since Syracuse notched a 95-84 win in the 2003 Final Four.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Barclays Center. Texas is favored by 10.5 points in the latest Texas vs. Syracuse odds, while the over/under is 154.5 points per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Syracuse vs. Texas picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Texas vs. Syracuse spread: Texas -10.5

Texas vs. Syracuse over/under: 154.5 points

Texas vs. Syracuse money line: Texas: -595, Syracuse: +434

Texas vs. Syracuse streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Texas can cover

Texas already has experience playing against a major-conference opponent this season, coming up just short against Ohio State in its opener. Freshman guard Tre Johnson burst onto the scene in that game, shooting 10 of 20 while scoring 29 points to go along with five rebounds and four assists. Johnson has continued to impress college basketball fans since then, averaging 23.5 points per game.

The Longhorns have cruised to blowout wins over Houston Christian, Chicago State and Mississippi Valley State, winning all three of those games by more than 30 points. Johnson and Kansas State transfer Arthur Kaluma each scored 18 points in the win over Mississippi Valley State, outscoring the Delta Devils 56-20 in the second half. Texas is averaging 89 points while shooting 52.9% from the floor this season, and it is facing a Syracuse defense that is No. 230 in adjusted defensive field goal percentage in KenPom's rankings. See which team to pick here.

Why Syracuse can cover

Syracuse has been able to fight through some close games to open the season, picking up wins over Le Moyne, Colgate and Youngstown State. The Orange got past Youngstown State in double overtime on Saturday, scoring 104 points in that game. Junior guard J.J. Starling poured in a career-high 38 points on 14 of 23 shooting, upping his season average to 21.3 points per game.

Starling averaged 13.3 points per game last season, and he is capable of taking over a game. Senior center Eddie Lampkin Jr., who previously spent time with TCU and Colorado, nearly posted a triple-double on Saturday with 20 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists. Freshman forward Donnie Freeman chipped in 19 points, 12 rebounds and three assists. See which team to pick here.

