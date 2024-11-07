Who's Playing

Erskine Flying Fleet @ The Citadel Bulldogs

Current Records: Erskine 0-1, The Citadel 0-1

When: Thursday, November 7, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 7, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: McAlister Field House -- Charleston, South Carolina

What to Know

The Erskine Flying Fleet will face off against The Citadel Bulldogs at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at McAlister Field House. The Flying Fleet might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 23 turnovers on Monday.

Erskine can't be to happy about their upcoming road match considering what happened when they opened their season on the away from home. They were dealt a punishing 112-58 loss at the hands of Wofford. The Flying Fleet were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 56-30.

Erskine struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as Wofford racked up 30.

Meanwhile, The Citadel's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their fourth straight defeat dating back to last season. They fell 69-60 to Boston College.

The losing side was boosted by Brody Fox, who went 6 for 10 en route to 18 points plus three steals. Less helpful for The Citadel was Paxton Davidson's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.