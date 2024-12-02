Who's Playing

SE Louisiana Lions @ Tulane Green Wave

Current Records: SE Louisiana 3-4, Tulane 4-4

How To Watch

When: Monday, December 2, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday, December 2, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN Plus

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $12.00

What to Know

The SE Louisiana Lions' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Tulane Green Wave at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse. The Lions pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 7.5-point favorite Green Wave.

Last Wednesday, SE Louisiana strolled past North Dakota with points to spare, taking the game 76-60.

The experts predicted a close game and a win for Tulane on Wednesday, but boy were they wrong. They suffered a painful 89-66 defeat at the hands of Belmont. The Green Wave just can't catch a break and have now endured three losses in a row.

Asher Woods put forth a good effort for the losing side as he earned 16 points.

SE Louisiana's win bumped their record up to 3-4. As for Tulane, their defeat dropped their record down to 4-4.

SE Louisiana couldn't quite finish off Tulane in their previous matchup back in November of 2021 and fell 70-67. Can SE Louisiana avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Tulane is a big 7.5-point favorite against SE Louisiana, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 141.5 points.

Series History

Tulane has won 4 out of their last 5 games against SE Louisiana.