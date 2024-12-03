Halftime Report

SE Louisiana has overcome an early deficit to take the lead back in this one. Sitting on a score of 31-25, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

SE Louisiana has yet to string together two consecutive wins, but this may be their chance. For now, things are looking good for them.

Who's Playing

SE Louisiana Lions @ Tulane Green Wave

Current Records: SE Louisiana 3-4, Tulane 4-4

How To Watch

When: Monday, December 2, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday, December 2, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $12.00

What to Know

The SE Louisiana Lions' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Tulane Green Wave at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse. The Lions pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 7.5-point favorite Green Wave.

Last Wednesday, SE Louisiana strolled past North Dakota with points to spare, taking the game 76-60.

The experts predicted a close game and a win for Tulane on Wednesday, but boy were they wrong. They suffered a painful 89-66 defeat at the hands of Belmont. The Green Wave just can't catch a break and have now endured three losses in a row.

Asher Woods put forth a good effort for the losing side as he earned 16 points.

SE Louisiana's win bumped their record up to 3-4. As for Tulane, their defeat dropped their record down to 4-4.

SE Louisiana couldn't quite finish off Tulane in their previous matchup back in November of 2021 and fell 70-67. Can SE Louisiana avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Tulane is a big 7.5-point favorite against SE Louisiana, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 141.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Tulane has won 4 out of their last 5 games against SE Louisiana.