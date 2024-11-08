Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between UAB and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Southern Miss 56-40.

UAB came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Southern Miss Golden Eagles @ UAB Blazers

Current Records: Southern Miss 1-0, UAB 0-1

How To Watch

What to Know

The Southern Miss Golden Eagles are headed away from home for the first time to take on the UAB Blazers at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Bartow Arena. The Golden Eagles will be strutting in after a victory while the Blazers will be stumbling in from a loss.

Southern Miss is headed out to face UAB after opening their season at home and giving their fans just what they were looking for. Southern Miss came out on top against Bowling Green by a score of 77-68 on Monday.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Southern Miss to victory, but perhaps none more so than Andre Curbelo, who posted 16 points plus eight assists and five rebounds. That's the most assists Curbelo has posted since back in January. Neftali Alvarez was another key player, scoring 14 points along with three steals.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored UAB last Monday, but the final result did not. They took a 67-62 hit to the loss column at the hands of Vermont.

Even though they lost, UAB smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Vermont only pulled down eight.

Southern Miss skirted past UAB 85-82 in their previous meeting back in December of 2023. Does Southern Miss have another victory up their sleeve, or will UAB turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Southern Miss is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with an 11-15-2 record against the spread.

Odds

UAB is a big 14-point favorite against Southern Miss, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 150.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

UAB has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Southern Miss.