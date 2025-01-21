Who's Playing

UTSA Roadrunners @ UAB Blazers

Current Records: UTSA 8-9, UAB 11-7

How To Watch

What to Know

UTSA is 2-8 against UAB since January of 2020 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Tuesday. Both will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Bartow Arena. The Roadrunners are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 78.9 points per game this season.

UTSA is coming in off a wild two-game stretch: after soaring to 90 points on Tuesday, they were much more limited against North Texas on Saturday. They took a 72-57 bruising from the Mean Green. The game marked the Roadrunners' lowest-scoring match so far this season.

Despite their loss, UTSA saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Tai'Reon Joseph, who went 7 for 11 en route to 19 points, was perhaps the best of all. Joseph had some trouble finding his footing against Rice on Tuesday, so this was a step in the right direction. Raekwon Horton was another key player, earning 15 points in addition to three steals.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, UTSA struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. Sadly, that's becoming something of a trend for them; they were averaging 12.8 offensive rebounds per game earlier this season, but in their last five matchups they've fallen to only 8.2 per game.

Meanwhile, UAB waltzed into their contest on Wednesday with three straight wins... but they left with four. They walked away with a 92-83 win over the Bulls. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Among those leading the charge was Christian Coleman, who almost dropped a double-double on 21 points and nine rebounds. Another player making a difference was Tony Toney, who went 7 for 10 en route to 18 points.

UTSA now has a losing record at 8-9. As for UAB, they are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven matches, which provided a nice bump to their 11-7 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. UTSA hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.9 points per game. However, it's not like UAB struggles in that department as they've been averaging 85. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

UTSA is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played UAB.

Odds

UAB is a big 12-point favorite against UTSA, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Blazers as a 11.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 163.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

UAB has won 8 out of their last 10 games against UTSA.