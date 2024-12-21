Who's Playing

Jacksonville Dolphins @ UCF Knights

Current Records: Jacksonville 6-5, UCF 8-2

What to Know

Dolphins fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Saturday as the odds are decidedly against them. They are taking a road trip to face off against the UCF Knights at 6:00 p.m. ET at Addition Financial Arena. The Dolphins might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 19 turnovers on Saturday.

Jacksonville took a loss when they played away from home last Tuesday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Saturday. They came out on top against ETSU by a score of 60-52.

Even though they won, Jacksonville struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, UCF came tearing into Saturday's contest with three straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 12.7 points) and they left with even more momentum. They walked away with an 88-75 victory over the Golden Hurricane.

Among those leading the charge was Dallan Coleman, who almost dropped a double-double on 20 points and nine rebounds. Moustapha Thiam was another key player, earning 14 points in addition to eight rebounds and five blocks.

Jacksonville pushed their record up to 6-5 with the win, which was their fourth straight at home. As for UCF, their victory bumped their record up to 8-2.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Jacksonville has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UCF struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.4. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Jacksonville was pulverized by UCF 94-52 when the teams last played back in December of 2023. That matchup was pretty much over by halftime, at which point Jacksonville was down 48-18.

Odds

UCF is a big 15.5-point favorite against Jacksonville, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Knights, as the game opened with the Knights as a 13.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 142.5 points.

Series History

UCF has won both of the games they've played against Jacksonville in the last 3 years.