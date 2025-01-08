UCLA coach Mick Cronin lit into his players following a 94-75 home loss to No. 24 Michigan on Tuesday, calling them "too soft to play hard enough" and "delusional." The No. 22 Bruins (11-4, 2-2 Big Ten) led 61-60 midway through the second half but were outscored 34-14 from there as they suffered their third loss in the last four games.

"So what the truth of it has been, it's really hard to coach people that are delusional," Cronin said. "The hungry dog gets the bone. We got guys that think they're way better than they are. They're nice kids. They're completely delusional about who they are. And the team that's mind is on the right stuff and hungry to get a win in conference play is the team that's probably going to win."

Michigan's 94 points were tied for the most any team has scored against UCLA in a non-overtime game since the 2019-20 season. Wolverines center Vlad Goldin led the way with 36 points on 13 of 18 shooting from the floor and 9 of 11 shooting at the free-throw line. Michigan drew 24 fouls to UCLA's 18.

"I have to run on the court to get guys to play hard," Cronin said. "It's crazy, you know. And it's every day. I'm tired of it. It's every day. I have the most energy of anybody at practice every day. I'm upset with everybody in that locker room, my assistant coaches and my players."

UCLA started 10-1 and 2-0 in the Big Ten, rising as high as No. 15 in the AP poll on the heels of a 16-17 2023-24 season that was the worst for the program so far under Cronin, who is in his sixth season. But masked by the good start were issues that Cronin said have been present "all year."

"Right now, I'm frustrated with my players and my staff," he said. "And it's been this way all year with this team. They're good guys. The problem, I told them, I said, the toughest guy in the room can't be me every day. It can't. It can't. It's just, it can't. You can only do so much."

The Bruins return to action Friday at Maryland before playing at Rutgers on Monday.