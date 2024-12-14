The No. 18 Connecticut Huskies (7-3) will try to maintain their momentum when they face the No. 8 Gonzaga Bulldogs (7-2) on Saturday night in New York City as part of the 2024 Hall of Fame Series. UConn went winless in the Maui Invitational, but it has responded with a three-game winning streak that includes a 76-65 win at Texas on Sunday. Gonzaga has lost a pair of games in overtime this season, blowing an 18-point lead in its loss to Kentucky last weekend. These teams met in Seattle last December, as UConn notched a 76-63 win to give the Huskies five wins in their last seven games against the Bulldogs.

UConn vs. Gonzaga spread: Gonzaga -2.5

UConn vs. Gonzaga over/under: 152.5 points

UConn vs. Gonzaga money line: Gonzaga -147, UConn +123

UConn vs. Gonzaga streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why UConn can cover

The two-time defending national champions have been able to find their stride after a disappointing performance in the Maui Invitational. UConn has recently picked up wins over then-No. 15 Baylor and Texas to climb back inside the top 20. Alex Karaban missed two games due to a head injury he suffered in Maui before returning against the Longhorns.

Karaban scored a season-high 21 points and grabbed 11 rebounds against Texas in his first career double-double. He leads the Huskies with 16.5 points per game, knocking down 25 3-pointers. Sophomore guard Solo Ball has drilled 27 triples while averaging 12.9 points, and freshman forward Liam McNeeley is adding 12.4 points.

Why Gonzaga can cover

Gonzaga has already notched several impressive non-conference wins, beating then-No. 8 Baylor and then-No. 14 Indiana. The Bulldogs are coming off their second loss of the campaign, blowing an 18-point second-half lead in their overtime setback against then-No. 4 Kentucky last weekend. Senior forward Graham Ike scored 28 points and completed his double-double effort with 11 rebounds.

Ike is averaging 15.3 points and 7.0 rebounds, leading the team in both categories. Guard Ryan Nembhard is averaging 10.9 points while leading the nation with 10.7 assists per game. The Bulldogs have covered the spread in five of their last seven games, and they have six players scoring in double figures.

