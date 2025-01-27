Who's Playing

South Alabama Jaguars @ UL Monroe Warhawks

Current Records: South Alabama 14-6, UL Monroe 4-17

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 27, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday, January 27, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Fant-Ewing Coliseum -- Monroe, Louisiana

Fant-Ewing Coliseum -- Monroe, Louisiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Sun Belt matchup on schedule as the South Alabama Jaguars and the UL Monroe Warhawks are set to tip at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Fant-Ewing Coliseum. Neither of these teams found much success offensively their last time out, scoring well below their season average.

South Alabama is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 132.5, but even that wound up being too high. They fell 65-55 to Troy on Saturday.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, South Alabama struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in March of 2024.

Meanwhile, UL Monroe's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their tenth straight defeat. They took a 66-58 hit to the loss column at the hands of App. State.

South Alabama's loss dropped their record down to 14-6. As for UL Monroe, their defeat dropped their record down to 4-17.

South Alabama beat UL Monroe 80-69 in their previous meeting back in March of 2024. The rematch might be a little tougher for South Alabama since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

South Alabama has won 7 out of their last 10 games against UL Monroe.