Who's Playing

SC Upstate Spartans @ UNC-Ash. Bulldogs

Current Records: SC Upstate 5-13, UNC-Ash. 11-6

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: Kimmel Arena -- Asheville, North Carolina

TV: ESPN Plus

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

After two games on the road, UNC-Ash. is heading back home. They and the SC Upstate Spartans will face off in a Big South battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Kimmel Arena. The Bulldogs are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 85.9 points per game this season.

UNC-Ash.'s offense and defense might be a bit winded after their high-scoring matchup with Presbyterian on Saturday. UNC-Ash. walked away with a 96-87 victory over Presbyterian.

Meanwhile, SC Upstate couldn't handle Radford on Saturday and fell 80-67.

UNC-Ash. is on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last ten games, which provided a nice bump to their 11-6 record this season. As for SC Upstate, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost five of their last six matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-13 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. UNC-Ash. hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 85.9 points per game. However, it's not like SC Upstate struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.2. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

UNC-Ash. was able to grind out a solid win over SC Upstate when the teams last played back in February of 2024, winning 77-64. Does UNC-Ash. have another victory up their sleeve, or will SC Upstate turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

UNC-Ash. has won 7 out of their last 10 games against SC Upstate.