Notre Dame will play host to a big ACC showdown Saturday as North Carolina travels to South Bend, Indiana, to take on the Fighting Irish in a big conference matchup in the first of three games on CBS. Both the Fighting Irish and Tar Heels are 1-1 in league play and coming off of losses, setting up what should be a closely contested game between two hungry teams trying to avoid getting behind the eight ball in the early part of conference play.

North Carolina opened league play in early December with a win over Georgia Tech before falling 83-70 on New Year's Day to Louisville on the road to drop to 1-1. Notre Dame, on the other hand, is coming off a loss at Georgia Tech from New Year's Eve and has been hot and cold to start the season with streaks and skids of wins and losses.

Saturday could serve as a launchpad for success or a setback ffor either team, so the stakes should set up for a fun one from South Bend.

How to watch UNC vs. Notre Dame live

Date: Saturday, Jan. 4 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free)

UNC vs. Notre Dame prediction, picks

Odds via SportsLine consensus

Vegas is projecting this game to be so close that it's effectively a toss-up. I expect that to be the case as well. And given how close it should be, I almost always tend to tilt toward the home team. Notre Dame's been far from perfect on its home floor this season (that loss to Elon is going to age like milk, I fear), but UNC is not without its flaws, either, and its already-bad defense is getting progressively worse. Prediction: Notre Dame +6

