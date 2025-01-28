We've got another exciting ACC matchup on the college basketball schedule as the Pittsburgh Panthers and North Carolina Tar Heels are set to tip at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Petersen Events Center. Pittsburgh is 13-6 overall and 9-2 at home, while North Carolina is 13-8 overall and 3-3 on the road. These two teams have split their last 10 head-to-head meetings.

Pittsburgh is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Pittsburgh vs. North Carolina odds, and the over/under is 153 points.



Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

UNC vs. Pitt spread: Pittsburgh -2.5

UNC vs. Pitt over/under: 153 points

UNC vs. Pitt money line: Pittsburgh: -145, North Carolina: +122

Why Pitt can cover

Having struggled with four losses in a row, Pittsburgh finally turned things around against Syracuse on Saturday. The Panthers managed a 77-73 victory over the Orange. Pittsburgh's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Jaland Lowe, who had 22 points in addition to six assists. Ishmael Leggett was another key player, going 6 for 11 en route to 16 points to go along with six rebounds and two steals.

Lowe leads the Panthers in scoring, averaging 17.6 points per game. He's also been a great facilitator, averaging 5.7 assists per game. In addition, Pitt is 4-1 against the spread in its last five meetings against the Tar Heels.

Why UNC can cover

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but North Carolina ultimately got the result it hoped for on Saturday. The Tar Heels came out on top against Boston College by a score of 102-96. North Carolina got its win on the backs of several key players, but it was RJ Davis out in front who went 6 for 11 en route to 22 points plus five assists and five rebounds. What's more, Davis also posted a 54.5% field goal percentage, the highest he's posted since back in March of 2024.

Another player making a difference was Jalen Washington, who went 7 for 10 en route to 18 points plus six rebounds. For the season, Washington is knocking down 56.7% of his field goals. The Tar Heels are 14-4 in their last 18 games against an opponent from the ACC and 16-4 in their past 20 games played in January.

How to make Pittsburgh vs. North Carolina picks



