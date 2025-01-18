Who's Playing

UIC Flames @ Valparaiso Beacons

Current Records: UIC 11-6, Valparaiso 10-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Athletics-Recreation Center -- Valparaiso, Indiana

Athletics-Recreation Center -- Valparaiso, Indiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, Valparaiso is heading back home. They and the UIC Flames will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Athletics-Recreation Center. The Beacons are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77.9 points per game this season.

Valparaiso will face UIC after failing to hit the over/under the oddsmakers set for them on Tuesday which, to be fair, was an imposing 159.5 points. Valparaiso took a 71-64 hit to the loss column at the hands of Belmont. The Beacons have struggled against the Bruins recently, as the game was their seventh consecutive lost matchup.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Justus McNair, who went 6 for 11 en route to 19 points plus three steals and two blocks. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in threes (five). Cooper Schwieger was another key player, dropping a double-double on 12 points and 15 rebounds.

Meanwhile, it may have taken double overtime to finish the job, but UIC ultimately got the result they hoped for on Wednesday. They secured a 97-93 W over Murray State. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

UIC got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Javon Jackson out in front who went 12 for 20 en route to 30 points plus five assists. Jackson had some trouble finding his footing against Bradley on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction. The team also got some help courtesy of Tyem Freeman, who went 6 for 8 en route to 21 points plus five rebounds.

Valparaiso's loss dropped their record down to 10-8. As for UIC, they are on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last nine matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 11-6 record this season.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Valparaiso has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UIC struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.4. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Valparaiso was able to grind out a solid win over UIC in their previous matchup back in January of 2024, winning 84-77. Does Valparaiso have another victory up their sleeve, or will UIC turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Valparaiso has won 6 out of their last 10 games against UIC.