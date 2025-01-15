Teams looking to get back into the win column clash when the South Carolina Gamecocks tangle with the Vanderbilt Commodores in SEC college basketball action on Wednesday. South Carolina is coming off a 66-63 loss to Auburn on Saturday, while Vanderbilt dropped a 75-66 decision at Missouri that same day. The Gamecocks (10-6, 0-3 SEC), who have lost three in a row, are 1-2 on the road this season. The Commodores (13-3, 1-2 SEC), who have lost two straight, are 8-1 on their home court. Guards Tyler Tanner and Grant Huffman are listed as questionable for Vanderbilt, while Jamarii Thomas and Myles Stute are out for South Carolina.

Tipoff from Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tenn., is set for 6 p.m. ET. Vanderbilt leads the all-time series 34-32, including a 20-12 edge at home. Vanderbilt is an 8.5-point favorite in the latest South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points is 143.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 11 of the 2024-25 season on a 195-134 betting roll (+2882) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Here are several college basketball betting lines and trends for Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina:

South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt spread: Vanderbilt -8.5



South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt over/under: 143 points

South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt money line: Vanderbilt -398, South Carolina +310

SC: 7-9 ATS this season

VAN: 11-5 ATS this season



Why you should back Vanderbilt

Junior guard Jason Edwards helps guide the Commodores offense. In 16 games, including seven starts, the transfer from North Texas leads the team in scoring at 17.3 points per game. He is also averaging 2.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.1 steals in 22.9 minutes. He is coming off a 20-point performance in the loss at Missouri. He scored a season-high 30 points and grabbed four rebounds in an 83-74 win over TCU on Dec. 8.

Senior A.J. Hoggard is another scoring option for Vanderbilt. The transfer guard, who spent the past four years at Michigan State, has started 14 of 15 games this season. In a 76-64 loss to Mississippi State on Jan. 7, he scored 18 points, while dishing out three assists and adding two steals. For the year, he is averaging 10.9 points, 4.3 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 25.4 minutes.

Why you should back South Carolina

Sophomore forward Collin Murray-Boyles is coming off a monster game against then-second-ranked Auburn on Saturday. In 36 minutes of action against the Tigers, he poured in 25 points, while grabbing seven rebounds and dishing out two assists. He has four double-doubles on the year, including a 20-point and 10-rebound effort in a 75-68 win over East Carolina on Dec. 7. In 16 games, all starts, he is averaging 15.8 points, 9.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.2 blocks in 29.9 minutes.

With senior guard Jamarii Thomas out multiple weeks with a knee injury, the Gamecocks will turn to junior guard Zachary Davis to help power the offense. In 16 games, including three starts, he is averaging 9.4 points, four rebounds and 1.4 assists in 22.9 minutes. In an 85-50 loss to Mississippi State on Jan. 4, he scored 22 points and grabbed three rebounds. He had 10 points and five rebounds in an 88-68 loss to Alabama on Jan. 8.

