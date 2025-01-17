Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Vermont looks much better today on their home court. They have jumped out to a quick 37-31 lead against Binghamton.

If Vermont keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 10-9 in no time. On the other hand, Binghamton will have to make due with a 9-10 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Binghamton Bearcats @ Vermont Catamounts

Current Records: Binghamton 9-9, Vermont 9-9

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 16, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 16, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Roy L Patrick Gymnasium -- Burlington, Vermont

Roy L Patrick Gymnasium -- Burlington, Vermont TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $18.90

What to Know

Binghamton is 0-10 against Vermont since January of 2021 but things could change on Thursday. Both will face off in an America East battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Roy L Patrick Gymnasium. Coming off a loss in a game the Bearcats were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Last Saturday, Binghamton came up short against New Hamp. and fell 79-72. The Bearcats have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Even though they lost, Binghamton smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in February of 2024.

Meanwhile, Vermont unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Saturday. Their bruising 73-53 loss to Bryant might stick with them for a while.

Binghamton's defeat dropped their record down to 9-9. As for Vermont, their loss dropped their record down to an identical 9-9.

Binghamton came up short against Vermont in their previous meeting back in February of 2024, falling 62-49. Can Binghamton avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Vermont is a big 10-point favorite against Binghamton, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 127.5 points.

Series History

Vermont has won all of the games they've played against Binghamton in the last 4 years.