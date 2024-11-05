The Washington Huskies battle the UC Davis Aggies in a season-opening college basketball matchup on Tuesday. Washington is coming off a 17-15 season, while UC Davis was 20-13 in 2023-24. Washington finished T-6 in the Pac-12 at 9-11 last year. UC Davis finished second in the Big West at 14-6 and lost in the conference championship game. However, Washington will play in the Big Ten this season under first-year head coach Danny Sprinkle.

Tipoff from Alaska Airlines Arena is set for 10 p.m. ET. Washington defeated UC Davis, 77-70, in 2017 in the only meeting between the programs. The Huskies are 15-point favorites in the latest UC Davis vs. Washington odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 145.5.

Washington vs. UC Davis spread: Washington -15

Washington vs. UC Davis over/under: 145.5 points

Washington vs. UC Davis money line: Washington -1449, UC Davis +823

UC DAVIS: The Aggies went 8-3 ATS as an underdog last season

WASH: The Huskies went 6-5 ATS in non-conference games last season

Why you should back UC Davis

The Aggies return their second-leading scorer in TY Johnson, a 6-foot-3 senior guard who averaged 17.8 points per game last season. He led the team in assists (3.3 per game) and steals (1.8 per game) while adding 3.7 rebounds per game as a second-team All-Big West selection. UC Davis graduated conference player of the year Elijah Pepper, so Johnson will likely be asked to take on a larger offensive responsibility.

Head coach Jim Les has built a steady program with UC Davis as he enters his 14th year as head coach. The Aggies went 20-13 last season for their fourth straight winning season. Johnson had 30 points in the Big West championship, so he's shown the ability to take over a game himself and UC Davis will need a performance like that to keep up with Washington. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Washington

It's a new era in Washington athletics with the move to the Big Ten, which is largely due to the recent success of the football program. But the basketball program is receiving an overhaul due to the change as well. Washington hired Sprinkle as head coach in March after he led Utah State to a 28-7 record and a victory in the first round of the NCAA Tournament as a No. 8 seed over No. 9 TCU. Sprinkle went 81-43 (.653 win percentage) in four seasons at Montana State before becoming head coach at Utah State last season.

Sprinkle brought some of his top Utah State talent with him to Washington, led by leading scorer Great Osobor. The 6-foot-8 senior averaged 17.7 points and 9.0 rebounds at Utah State last season after Osobor also followed Sprinkle from Montana State. Although Washington only has three returning players from last season, the familiarity with Osobor in Sprinkle's system could be evident on Day One as the Huskies had talented additions from the transfer portal with players such as DJ Davis (Butler) and Mekhi Mason (Rice). See which team to pick here.

