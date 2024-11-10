Halftime Report

Middle Tennessee has overcome an early deficit to take the lead back in this one. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Abilene Christian 44-30.

Middle Tennessee has yet to string together two consecutive wins, but this may be their chance. For now, things are looking good for them.

Who's Playing

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders @ Abilene Christian Wildcats

Current Records: Middle Tennessee 1-0, Abilene Christian 1-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Moody Coliseum -- Abilene, Texas

Moody Coliseum -- Abilene, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders will face off against the Abilene Christian Wildcats at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Moody Coliseum. The two teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

Middle Tennessee is headed out to face Abilene Christian after opening their season at home and giving their fans just what they were looking for. Middle Tennessee simply couldn't be stopped on Monday as they easily beat Oglethorpe 97-51. With the Blue Raiders ahead 51-22 at the half, the game was all but over already.

Middle Tennessee smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Oglethorpe only pulled down six.

Meanwhile, Abilene Christian posted their biggest victory since December 10, 2023 on Monday. They blew past Howard Payne, posting a 107-74 win.

Middle Tennessee strolled past Abilene Christian when the teams last played back in March of 2022 by a score of 85-69. Does Middle Tennessee have another victory up their sleeve, or will Abilene Christian turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Middle Tennessee is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a mediocre 9-19 record against the spread, so bettors beware.

Odds

Abilene Christian is a 3.5-point favorite against Middle Tennessee, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is 143.5 points.

Series History

Middle Tennessee won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.