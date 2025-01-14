Who's Playing
Buffalo Bulls @ Bowling Green Falcons
Current Records: Buffalo 5-10, Bowling Green 6-9
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Stroh Center -- Bowling Green, Ohio
- TV: ESPN Plus
What to Know
After two games on the road, Bowling Green is heading back home. They and the Buffalo Bulls will face off in a Mid American battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Stroh Center. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.
On Saturday, things couldn't have gone much worse for Bowling Green as they lost 91-69 to Ball State.
Meanwhile, Buffalo's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their sixth straight loss. They suffered a bruising 68-49 defeat at the hands of Kent State.
Bowling Green's loss dropped their record down to 6-9. As for Buffalo, their defeat dropped their record down to 5-10.
Bowling Green was able to grind out a solid win over Buffalo in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, winning 87-73. Will Bowling Green repeat their success, or does Buffalo have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Buffalo has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Bowling Green.
- Feb 06, 2024 - Bowling Green 87 vs. Buffalo 73
- Jan 17, 2023 - Buffalo 100 vs. Bowling Green 71
- Feb 15, 2022 - Buffalo 112 vs. Bowling Green 85
- Jan 05, 2022 - Buffalo 99 vs. Bowling Green 88
- Jan 15, 2021 - Bowling Green 76 vs. Buffalo 69
- Dec 06, 2020 - Bowling Green 86 vs. Buffalo 78
- Mar 06, 2020 - Buffalo 88 vs. Bowling Green 84
- Jan 31, 2020 - Bowling Green 78 vs. Buffalo 77
- Mar 16, 2019 - Buffalo 87 vs. Bowling Green 73
- Mar 08, 2019 - Buffalo 84 vs. Bowling Green 73