Who's Playing

Buffalo Bulls @ Bowling Green Falcons

Current Records: Buffalo 5-10, Bowling Green 6-9

How To Watch

What to Know

After two games on the road, Bowling Green is heading back home. They and the Buffalo Bulls will face off in a Mid American battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Stroh Center. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

On Saturday, things couldn't have gone much worse for Bowling Green as they lost 91-69 to Ball State.

Meanwhile, Buffalo's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their sixth straight loss. They suffered a bruising 68-49 defeat at the hands of Kent State.

Bowling Green's loss dropped their record down to 6-9. As for Buffalo, their defeat dropped their record down to 5-10.

Bowling Green was able to grind out a solid win over Buffalo in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, winning 87-73. Will Bowling Green repeat their success, or does Buffalo have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Buffalo has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Bowling Green.

  • Feb 06, 2024 - Bowling Green 87 vs. Buffalo 73
  • Jan 17, 2023 - Buffalo 100 vs. Bowling Green 71
  • Feb 15, 2022 - Buffalo 112 vs. Bowling Green 85
  • Jan 05, 2022 - Buffalo 99 vs. Bowling Green 88
  • Jan 15, 2021 - Bowling Green 76 vs. Buffalo 69
  • Dec 06, 2020 - Bowling Green 86 vs. Buffalo 78
  • Mar 06, 2020 - Buffalo 88 vs. Bowling Green 84
  • Jan 31, 2020 - Bowling Green 78 vs. Buffalo 77
  • Mar 16, 2019 - Buffalo 87 vs. Bowling Green 73
  • Mar 08, 2019 - Buffalo 84 vs. Bowling Green 73