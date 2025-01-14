Who's Playing

Buffalo Bulls @ Bowling Green Falcons

Current Records: Buffalo 5-10, Bowling Green 6-9

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Stroh Center -- Bowling Green, Ohio

Stroh Center -- Bowling Green, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, Bowling Green is heading back home. They and the Buffalo Bulls will face off in a Mid American battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Stroh Center. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

On Saturday, things couldn't have gone much worse for Bowling Green as they lost 91-69 to Ball State.

Meanwhile, Buffalo's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their sixth straight loss. They suffered a bruising 68-49 defeat at the hands of Kent State.

Bowling Green's loss dropped their record down to 6-9. As for Buffalo, their defeat dropped their record down to 5-10.

Bowling Green was able to grind out a solid win over Buffalo in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, winning 87-73. Will Bowling Green repeat their success, or does Buffalo have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Buffalo has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Bowling Green.