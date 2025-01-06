Who's Playing

Norfolk State Spartans @ Delaware State Hornets

Current Records: Norfolk State 10-7, Delaware State 7-8

What to Know

After four games on the road, Delaware State is heading back home. They and the Norfolk State Spartans will face off in a MEAC battle at 4:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Memorial Hall. The Hornets are expected to lose this one by 6.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

Delaware State's offense and defense might be a bit winded after their high-scoring matchup with Howard on Saturday. Delaware State opened the new year with a less-than-successful 100-94 loss to Howard. The Hornets haven't had much luck with the Bison recently, as the team's come up short the last seven times they've met.

Meanwhile, one look at the score and it should come as no surprise that Norfolk State was far and away the favorite against Md.-E. Shore on Saturday. Everything went Norfolk State's way against Md.-E. Shore as Norfolk State made off with an 81-59 win. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest victory the Spartans have posted since November 6, 2024.

Norfolk State was working as a unit and finished the game with 23 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in November of 2024.

Delaware State now has a losing record at 7-8. As for Norfolk State, they are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five contests, which provided a massive bump to their 10-7 record this season.

Monday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Delaware State has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37.7 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Norfolk State, though, as they've been averaging only 32.9. Given Delaware State's sizable advantage in that area, Norfolk State will need to find a way to close that gap.

Delaware State was able to grind out a solid win over Norfolk State in their previous meeting back in March of 2024, winning 85-71. Will Delaware State repeat their success, or does Norfolk State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Norfolk State is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Delaware State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Spartans as a 7-point favorite.

The over/under is 146.5 points.

Series History

Norfolk State has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Delaware State.