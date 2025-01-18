Who's Playing

Bellarmine Knights @ Eastern Kentucky Colonels

Current Records: Bellarmine 3-15, Eastern Kentucky 8-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Baptist Health Arena -- Richmond, Kentucky

Baptist Health Arena -- Richmond, Kentucky TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic Sun matchup on schedule as the Eastern Kentucky Colonels and the Bellarmine Knights are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Baptist Health Arena. The Colonels are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77.8 points per game this season.

Eastern Kentucky fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against Austin Peay on Thursday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell 97-90 to the Governors. The Colonels didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Even though they lost, Eastern Kentucky smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in 11 consecutive matches.

Meanwhile, Bellarmine's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their eighth straight loss. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 87-53 bruising that Lipscomb dished out on Thursday. The contest marked the Knights' lowest-scoring game so far this season.

Eastern Kentucky has traveled a rocky road recently having lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-10 record this season. As for Bellarmine, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-15.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Eastern Kentucky has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 39.2 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Bellarmine, though, as they've been averaging only 30.1. Given Eastern Kentucky's sizable advantage in that area, Bellarmine will need to find a way to close that gap.

Eastern Kentucky was able to grind out a solid win over Bellarmine in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, winning 75-65. Will Eastern Kentucky repeat their success, or does Bellarmine have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Eastern Kentucky has won 4 out of their last 6 games against Bellarmine.