Who's Playing

Wright State Raiders @ Eastern Michigan Eagles

Current Records: Wright State 7-6, Eastern Michigan 5-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center -- Ypsilanti, Michigan

George Gervin GameAbove Center -- Ypsilanti, Michigan TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Wright State Raiders will take on the Eastern Michigan Eagles in a holiday battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at at George Gervin GameAbove Center. The Raiders are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.8 points per game this season.

Wright State will head out to face Eastern Michigan after giving up their first home loss of the season on Wednesday. Wright State took an 80-70 hit to the loss column at the hands of Youngstown State. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Raiders in their matchups with the Penguins: they've now lost five in a row.

Meanwhile, Eastern Michigan's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their third straight loss. They fell victim to a bruising 99-76 defeat at the hands of PFW.

Despite their loss, Eastern Michigan saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jalen Terry, who had 28 points, was perhaps the best of all. Terry's performance made up for a slower matchup against Detroit back in November. The team also got some help courtesy of Jalin Billingsley, who almost dropped a double-double on 16 points and nine rebounds.

Wright State's defeat ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 7-6. As for Eastern Michigan, their loss dropped their record down to 5-5.