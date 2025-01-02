Who's Playing

South Alabama Jaguars @ Georgia State Panthers

Current Records: South Alabama 9-4, Georgia State 4-9

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 2, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 2, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: GSU Convocation Center -- Atlanta, Georgia

GSU Convocation Center -- Atlanta, Georgia Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

South Alabama is 2-8 against Georgia State since February of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Thursday. Both will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at GSU Convocation Center. The Jaguars will be strutting in after a victory while the Panthers will be stumbling in from a loss.

South Alabama is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They put a hurting on Mobile to the tune of 106-41 on Monday. The Jaguars have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four contests by 21 points or more this season.

South Alabama smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in January.

Meanwhile, Georgia State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their sixth straight defeat. They fell just short of Mercer by a score of 71-68. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest loss the Panthers have suffered since January 27th.

South Alabama pushed their record up to 9-4 with the win, which was their fourth straight at home. As for Georgia State, their defeat dropped their record down to 4-9.

South Alabama came up short against Georgia State when the teams last played back in January, falling 90-76. Can South Alabama avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Georgia State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against South Alabama.