Who's Playing

Texas So. Tigers @ Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Current Records: Texas So. 1-2, Georgia Tech 1-1

How To Watch

What to Know

Tigers fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Tuesday as the odds are decidedly against them. Their road trip will continue as they head out to face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at 7:30 p.m. ET at McCamish Pavilion. Given that the two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Texas So. is headed into the game having just suffered their biggest loss since November 28, 2023 on Sunday. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 92-64 bruising that Georgia dished out on Sunday.

Texas So.'s defeat came about despite a quality game from Kavion McClain, who went 6 for 8 en route to 13 points plus two steals.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Georgia Tech last Sunday, but the final result did not. They took a 105-93 hit to the loss column at the hands of North Florida. Despite running the score up even higher than they did in their prior game on Wednesday (85), the Yellow Jackets still had to take the loss.

Despite their loss, Georgia Tech saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Baye Ndongo, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and ten rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. The team also got some help courtesy of Kowacie Reeves Jr., who had 17 points along with two blocks.

Even though they lost, Georgia Tech was working as a unit and finished the game with 22 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as North Florida only posted 12.

Texas So. now has a losing record at 1-2. As for Georgia Tech, their defeat dropped their record down to 1-1.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Texas So. hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.7 points per game. However, it's not like Georgia Tech struggles in that department as they've been averaging 89. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Odds

Georgia Tech is a big 16.5-point favorite against Texas So., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Yellow Jackets as a 15.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 153.5 points.

