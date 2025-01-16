Who's Playing

William & Mary Tribe @ Hampton Pirates

Current Records: William & Mary 10-7, Hampton 9-8

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Coastal Athletic matchup on schedule as the William & Mary Tribe and the Hampton Pirates are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Hampton Convocation Center. The Tribe are coming into the match hot, having won their last five games.

William & Mary will face Hampton after failing to hit the over/under the oddsmakers set for them on Saturday which, to be fair, was an imposing 168.5 points. William & Mary skirted by North Carolina A&T 81-78 thanks to a clutch jump shot from Keller Boothby with but a second left in the second quarter.

Among those leading the charge was Noah Collier, who went 9 for 11 en route to 22 points plus six rebounds. His performance made up for a slower contest against Elon on Thursday. Gabe Dorsey was another key player, scoring 18 points along with seven rebounds.

William & Mary was working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as North Carolina A&T only posted nine.

Meanwhile, after a disappointing 55 points in their last game, Hampton made sure to put some points up on the board against Delaware on Saturday. Hampton came out on top against Delaware by a score of 83-77. The win was some much needed relief for the Pirates as it spelled an end to their three-game losing streak.

Hampton got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Kyrese Mullen out in front who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 15 rebounds. Mullen is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for three straight games. The team also got some help courtesy of George Beale Jr., who went 8 for 14 en route to 18 points.

William & Mary's win was their eighth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 10-7. As for Hampton, they now have a winning record of 9-8.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: William & Mary just can't miss this season, having drained 47.3% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for Hampton, though, as they've only made 41.7% of their field goals this season. Given William & Mary's sizable advantage in that area, Hampton will need to find a way to close that gap.

As for their next game, William & Mary is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. For those looking to play the spread, keep William & Mary's opponent in mind: they have a solid 6-2 record against the spread vs Hampton over their last eight matchups.

Odds

William & Mary is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Hampton, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 151 points.

Series History

William & Mary has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Hampton.