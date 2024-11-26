Who's Playing

VMI Keydets @ Loyola Maryland Greyhounds

Current Records: VMI 4-3, Loyola Maryland 2-3

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 26, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 26, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Reitz Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland

Reitz Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The VMI Keydets' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Loyola Maryland Greyhounds at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Reitz Arena. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

The experts figured VMI would be stumbling into the contest after a tough loss to Davidson, and, well: they nailed that call. VMI took a serious blow against Davidson on Friday, falling 93-66. The Keydets haven't had much luck with the Wildcats recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

VMI's loss came about despite a quality game from TJ Johnson, who went 7 for 11 en route to 21 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Rickey Bradley Jr., who posted 11 points in addition to six rebounds and two steals.

Meanwhile, Loyola Maryland suffered a painful 82-61 defeat at the hands of Boston College on Tuesday. The Greyhounds have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Loyola Maryland's loss came about despite a quality game from Milos Ilic, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and 14 rebounds. What's more, Ilic also racked up four offensive rebounds, the most he's had since back in January. Jordan Stiemke was another key player, scoring 12 points in addition to six rebounds.

VMI's defeat dropped their record down to 4-3. As for Loyola Maryland, they now have a losing record at 2-3.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: VMI has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Loyola Maryland struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.8. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.