Who's Playing

Albany Great Danes @ Maine Black Bears

Current Records: Albany 9-8, Maine 9-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET
Where: Memorial Gym(Maine) -- Orono, Maine

TV: ESPN Plus

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

We've got another exciting America East matchup on schedule as the Albany Great Danes and the Maine Black Bears are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Memorial Gym(Maine). The Great Danes are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75.9 points per game this season.

Albany is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 146.5, but even that wound up being too high. They snuck past New Hamp. with a 61-57 win on Thursday.

Even though they won, Albany struggled to work together and finished the game with only three assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for Maine, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road on Saturday. They walked away with an 82-71 victory over Binghamton on Thursday. The high-flying offensive performance was a huge turnaround for the Black Bears considering their 55-point performance the match before.

Albany now has a winning record of 9-8. As for Maine, the win snapped their losing streak at three games and leaves them with a 9-8 record.

Albany couldn't quite finish off Maine in their previous meeting back in March of 2024 and fell 74-71. Can Albany avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Maine has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Albany.