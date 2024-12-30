Who's Playing

SE Louisiana Lions @ McNeese Cowboys

Current Records: SE Louisiana 6-6, McNeese 7-5

How To Watch

When: Monday, December 30, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, December 30, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: The Legacy Center -- Lake Charles, Louisiana

The Legacy Center -- Lake Charles, Louisiana TV: ESPN Plus

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Southland matchup on schedule as the SE Louisiana Lions and the McNeese Cowboys are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at The Legacy Center. Both are strolling into their matches after big wins in their previous games.

SE Louisiana is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They took their game last Friday with ease, bagging a 96-62 win over Loyola (N.O.). The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 53-32.

SE Louisiana smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in February.

Meanwhile, one look at the score and it should come as no surprise that McNeese was far and away the favorite against New Orleans on Saturday. McNeese ended the year with a bang, routing New Orleans 86-61. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Cowboys.

The victory got SE Louisiana back to even at 6-6. As for McNeese, they are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 7-5 record this season.

SE Louisiana came out on top in a nail-biter against McNeese in their previous matchup back in February, sneaking past 77-74. The rematch might be a little tougher for SE Louisiana since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

SE Louisiana has won 7 out of their last 10 games against McNeese.