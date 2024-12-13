Who's Playing

Neb.-Omaha Mavericks @ N. Iowa Panthers

Current Records: Neb.-Omaha 4-7, N. Iowa 5-4

How To Watch

What to Know

The Neb.-Omaha Mavericks are taking a road trip to face off against the N. Iowa Panthers at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday at McLeod Center. The Panthers are favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop the Mavericks in their last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

Last Saturday, Neb.-Omaha was able to grind out a solid victory over Sacramento State, taking the game 70-60.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask N. Iowa). They blew past N. Illinois, posting a 101-57 win. The Panthers have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five games by 19 points or more this season.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead N. Iowa to victory, but perhaps none more so than Jacob Hutson, who went 8 for 10 en route to 22 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Ben Schwieger, who went 5 for 6 en route to 20 points plus eight rebounds.

N. Iowa was working as a unit and finished the game with 21 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as N. Illinois only posted ten.

Neb.-Omaha's victory ended a four-game drought on the road and puts them at 4-7. As for N. Iowa, they now have a winning record of 5-4.

The two teams pleased both fans and bettors in their last matchups by winning and covering the spread. Looking forward, N. Iowa is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 15 points. Neb.-Omaha might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a six game streak of covering the spread when playing on the road.

Odds

N. Iowa is a big 15-point favorite against Neb.-Omaha, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Panthers, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 13.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 139.5 points.

