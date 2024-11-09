Who's Playing

Liberty Flames @ Seattle Redhawks

Current Records: Liberty 1-0, Seattle 0-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Redhawk Center -- Seattle, Washington

Redhawk Center -- Seattle, Washington TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Liberty Flames will face off against the Seattle Redhawks at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Redhawk Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

While Flames fans will have to keep waiting for their team to come home, they shouldn't be too worried about the road trip considering the result of Monday's season opener. They were the clear victor by an 83-63 margin over Valparaiso on Monday.

Liberty got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Owen Aquino out in front who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 11 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Zach Cleveland, who went 5 for 8 en route to 13 points plus eight assists and seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, after a string of four wins dating back to last season, Seattle's good fortune finally ran out on Wednesday. They took a 93-86 hit to the loss column at the hands of Eastern Washington. The Redhawks didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.