Marquette has overcome an early deficit to take the lead back in this one. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Seton Hall 33-21.

If Marquette keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 16-3 in no time. On the other hand, Seton Hall will have to make due with a 6-13 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Marquette Golden Eagles @ Seton Hall Pirates

Current Records: Marquette 15-3, Seton Hall 6-12

Seton Hall will be in front of their home fans on Tuesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Marquette Golden Eagles will face off in a Big East battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Prudential Center. Neither of these teams found much success offensively their last time out, scoring well below their season average.

Seton Hall is headed into Tuesday's matchup looking for a big change in momentum after dropping their third straight game on Saturday. There's no need to mince words: Seton Hall lost to St. John's, and Seton Hall lost bad. The score wound up at 79-51. The Pirates were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 39-16.

The losing side was boosted by Garwey Dual, who scored eight points in addition to six steals and three blocks. His performance made up for a slower game against Butler on Wednesday. Isaiah Coleman, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-5 from long range.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Seton Hall struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in March of 2024.

Meanwhile, Marquette unfortunately witnessed the end of their six-game winning streak on Saturday. They fell just short of Xavier by a score of 59-57. The match marked the Golden Eagles' lowest-scoring contest so far this season.

David Joplin put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted 18 points along with six rebounds. What's more, he also racked up four assists, the most he's had since back in February of 2024.

Seton Hall's loss dropped their record down to 6-12. As for Marquette, their defeat ended a ten-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 15-3.

Seton Hall lost to Marquette at home by a decisive 75-57 margin in their previous meeting back in January of 2024. Will Seton Hall have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Marquette is a big 12-point favorite against Seton Hall, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Eagles as a 12.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 137 points.

Seton Hall and Marquette both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.