Only one more half stands between St. Thomas and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. A victory is still up for grabs for either team after one quarter, but St. Thomas is up 36-34 over Western Michigan.

St. Thomas entered the game having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will Western Michigan step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Western Michigan Broncos @ St. Thomas Tommies

Current Records: Western Michigan 3-5, St. Thomas 7-4

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 13, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Schoenecker Arena -- St. Paul, Minnesota

What to Know

The St. Thomas Tommies will face off against the Western Michigan Broncos at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Schoenecker Arena. The Tommies will be looking to keep their eight-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.

Last Saturday, St. Thomas earned an 88-81 victory over Montana.

Meanwhile, Western Michigan couldn't handle Dayton on Tuesday and fell 77-69. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Broncos in their matchups with the Flyers: they've now lost three in a row.

Despite the loss, Western Michigan had strong showings from Owen Lobsinger, who posted 24 points along with five rebounds, and Markhi Strickland, who went 9 for 12 en route to 19 points plus five rebounds and two steals. The dominant performance also gave Strickland a new career-high in field goal percentage (75%).

St. Thomas is on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matches, which provided a nice bump to their 7-4 record this season. As for Western Michigan, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-5.

Keep an eye on the arc in Friday's game: St. Thomas has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 10.5 threes per game. It's a different story for Western Michigan, though, as they've been averaging only 5.6. Given St. Thomas' sizable advantage in that area, Western Michigan will need to find a way to close that gap.

St. Thomas strolled past Western Michigan in their previous meeting back in December of 2023 by a score of 66-51. Will St. Thomas repeat their success, or does Western Michigan have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

St. Thomas won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.