Who's Playing

Tennessee Volunteers @ Texas Longhorns

Current Records: Tennessee 14-1, Texas 11-4

How To Watch

What to Know

Texas will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Tennessee Volunteers will face off in an SEC battle at 6:00 p.m. ET at Moody Center. The Longhorns are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 82.7 points per game this season.

Texas is headed into Saturday's matchup hungry for a win as their strong season has now been derailed by two straight defeats. They fell 87-82 to Auburn on Tuesday. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Despite the loss, Texas got top-tier performance from Arthur Kaluma, who went 12 for 16 en route to 34 points plus eight rebounds and two blocks. The team also got some help courtesy of Jordan Pope, who scored 19 points plus three steals.

Texas struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in March of 2024.

Meanwhile, Tennessee's undefeated season came to an end after 14 games on Tuesday. There's no need to mince words: Tennessee lost to Florida, and Tennessee lost bad. The score wound up at 73-43. The game marked the Volunteers' lowest-scoring contest so far this season.

Tennessee's defeat came about despite a quality game from Felix Okpara, who scored eight points plus seven rebounds and three blocks.

Texas' loss ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 11-4. As for Tennessee, their defeat was their first of the season and makes their record 14-1.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Texas has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 36.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Tennessee struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.5. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Texas came up short against Tennessee when the teams last played back in March of 2024, falling 62-58. Will Texas have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Tennessee is a 5-point favorite against Texas, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Volunteers as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 136 points.

Series History

Tennessee has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Texas.