Who's Playing

Bethesda Flames @ Utah Valley Wolverines

Current Records: Bethesda 0-3, Utah Valley 7-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 28, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 28, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: UCCU Center -- Orem, Utah

UCCU Center -- Orem, Utah TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After three games on the road, Utah Valley is heading back home. They will finish 2024 at home by hosting the Bethesda Flames at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at UCCU Center. The Flames took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Wolverines, who come in off a win.

Utah Valley is headed into the match having just posted their closest win since November 22nd on Saturday. It was close, but they ultimately received the gift of a 64-62 victory from a begrudging Wolverines squad.

Meanwhile, Bethesda's recent rough patch got a bit rougher back in November after their 11th straight loss dating back to last season. They were completely outmatched by Utah Tech on the road and fell 90-59.

Bethesda struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only two offensive rebounds. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as Utah Tech pulled down 22.

Utah Valley now has a winning record of 7-6. As for Bethesda, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-3.

Everything came up roses for Utah Valley against Bethesda when the teams last played back in December of 2021, as the squad secured a 107-65 win. Will Utah Valley repeat their success, or does Bethesda have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Utah Valley has won both of the games they've played against Bethesda in the last 7 years.