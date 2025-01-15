Who's Playing

S. Carolina Gamecocks @ Vanderbilt Commodores

Current Records: S. Carolina 10-6, Vanderbilt 13-3

When: Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Gym -- Nashville, Tennessee

Memorial Gym -- Nashville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

What to Know

We've got another exciting SEC matchup on schedule as the Vanderbilt Commodores and the S. Carolina Gamecocks are set to tip at 6:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Memorial Gym. The Commodores are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 83.4 points per game this season.

Vanderbilt is headed into Wednesday's matchup hungry for a win as their strong season has now been derailed by two straight losses. They took a 75-66 hit to the loss column at the hands of Missouri on Saturday.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Jason Edwards, who went 6 for 11 en route to 20 points. He had some trouble finding his footing against Miss. State on Tuesday, so this was a step in the right direction. Another player making a difference was MJ Collins, who had 13 points plus five rebounds.

Meanwhile, S. Carolina's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight defeat. They fell just short of Auburn by a score of 66-63. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest loss the Gamecocks have suffered since November 4, 2024.

Collin Murray-Boyles put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 10 for 18 en route to 25 points plus seven rebounds. He had some trouble finding his footing against Alabama on Wednesday, so this was a nice turnaround.

Vanderbilt's defeat dropped their record down to 13-3. As for S. Carolina, their loss dropped their record down to 10-6.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Vanderbilt has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like S. Carolina struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.3. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Vanderbilt ended up a good deal behind S. Carolina when the teams last played back in February of 2024, losing 75-60. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of Murray-Boyles, who went 14 for 17 en route to 31 points plus seven rebounds. Back with a vengeance, will Vanderbilt be able to stop him this time around? There's only one way to find out.

Series History

S. Carolina has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Vanderbilt.