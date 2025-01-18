Who's Playing

Buffalo Bulls @ Western Michigan Broncos

Current Records: Buffalo 5-11, Western Michigan 4-12

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET Where: University Arena -- Kalamazoo, Michigan

University Arena -- Kalamazoo, Michigan TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Western Michigan is on a four-game streak of home losses, Buffalo an eight-game streak of away losses, but someone's luck is about to change on Saturday. Both will face off in a Mid American battle at 1:00 p.m. ET at University Arena. The Bulls took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on the Broncos, who come in off a win.

Western Michigan is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They walked away with a 94-83 victory over Kent State on Tuesday. The win was some much needed relief for the Broncos as it spelled an end to their eight-game losing streak.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Western Michigan to victory, but perhaps none more so than JaVaughn Hannah, who went 8 for 9 en route to 17 points plus five rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Hannah a new career-high in field goal percentage (88.9%). Another player making a difference was Donovan Williams, who scored 15 points in addition to six rebounds and three steals.

Western Michigan smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 11 offensive rebounds in six consecutive matches.

Meanwhile, Buffalo lost to Bowling Green on the road by a decisive 79-61 margin on Tuesday.

Buffalo's loss came about despite a quality game from Ben Michaels, who earned 13 points in addition to eight rebounds and two blocks. Michaels' performance made up for a slower game against Kent State on Friday.

Western Michigan's victory ended a five-game drought on the road and puts them at 4-12. As for Buffalo, their defeat dropped their record down to 5-11.

Everything went Western Michigan's way against Buffalo when the teams last played back in February of 2024, as Western Michigan made off with a 91-72 win. Does Western Michigan have another victory up their sleeve, or will Buffalo turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Buffalo has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Western Michigan.