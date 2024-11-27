The 2024 Battle 4 Atlantis tips off on Wednesday and the No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs (5-0) will square off against the West Virginia Mountaineers (3-1). The Bulldogs have won every game this season by double digits. On Nov. 20, Gonzaga completely dominated Long Beach State, 84-41. The Mountaineers are also coming off a victory. Last Wednesday, West Virginia blew out Iona, 86-43.

Tipoff from Imperial Arena is at 2:30 p.m. ET. The Bulldogs are 14.5-point favorites in the latest West Virginia vs. Gonzaga odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 156.



Here are the college basketball betting lines and trends for West Virginia vs. Gonzaga:

West Virginia vs. Gonzaga spread: Bulldogs -14.5

West Virginia vs. Gonzaga over/under: 156 points

West Virginia vs. Gonzaga money line: Bulldogs -1429, Mountaineers +816

Why Gonzaga can cover

The Bulldogs are one of the top teams in the country thus far. They are currently seventh in the nation in scoring (93.2 points per game) while shooting 50% from the field and 36% from beyond the arc. Gonzaga has scored 80-plus points in every game this season. Senior forward Graham Ike has been the best player for this team. He has a soft touch around the rim and excels on the glass.

Ike leads the team in points (14.6) and rebounds (6.2). On Nov. 18 versus San Diego State, he finished with 23 points and nine rebounds. Senior guard Ryan Nembhard is the main ball handler in the backcourt with good court vision as a passer. He ranks second in the country in assists (9.4) to go along with 12.2 points per game. The Ontario native has two double-doubles this season.

Why West Virginia can cover

Senior guard Javon Small is an athletic three-level scorer in the backcourt. Small creates his own shot and runs the offense for this group. He leads the team in points (15.5), assists (4.0), and steals (3.0). The Indiana native has scored in double figures and logged two-plus steals in every game in 2024. In the win over Iona, Small had 23 points, five rebounds, and five assists.

Senior guard Tucker DeVries is a skilled swingman for West Virginia. DeVries has a reliable jumper out on the perimeter and uses his quickness to get open shots. The Iowa native averages 13.5 points and 4.8 rebounds per game, while knocking down 40% of his 3-pointers. DeVries has tallied 13-plus points in three games this season.

How to make Gonzaga vs. West Virginia picks

