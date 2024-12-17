Who's Playing

Kansas City Roos @ Wichita State Shockers

Current Records: Kansas City 6-7, Wichita State 8-2

When: Tuesday, December 17, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Charles Koch Arena -- Wichita, Kansas

What to Know

The Wichita State Shockers and the Kansas City Roos will compete for holiday cheer at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Charles Koch Arena. The Shockers will be looking to keep their six-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.

Wichita State's season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview. They suffered a grim 91-72 loss to DePaul on Saturday.

Wichita State's defeat came about despite a quality game from Quincy Ballard, who went 6 for 8 en route to 12 points plus five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Kansas City was able to grind out a solid victory over Bowling Green on Saturday, taking the game 85-77. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Roos.

Kansas City's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Cameron Faas, who went 6 for 9 en route to 16 points plus two steals. The dominant performance also gave Faas a new career-high in field goal percentage (66.7%). Another player making a difference was Babacar Diallo, who had 14 points along with six assists and six rebounds.

Even though they won, Kansas City struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in February.

Wichita State's loss dropped their record down to 8-2. As for Kansas City, their victory bumped their record up to 6-7.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Wichita State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.2 points per game. However, it's not like Kansas City struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.8. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Everything came up roses for Wichita State against Kansas City in their previous matchup back in November of 2017, as the team secured a 109-57 win. Does Wichita State have another victory up their sleeve, or will Kansas City turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Wichita State won the only game these two teams have played in the last 7 years.