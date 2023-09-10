|
Auburn rallies past mistake-prone California for 14-10 victory
BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) Payton Thorne threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Rovaldo Fairweather following California's third missed field goal of the game and Tigers rallied for a 14-10 victory on Saturday night.
“I don’t think we could have played any uglier or sloppier on offense. I’m really proud of our defense,” coach Hugh Freeze said. “All the credit goes to to to that side of the ball tonight. There’s going to be nights where we can score 50 and we might have to to win. And there’s going to be times where they got to hold them to 10 and we got to score 11. This is one of those nights with how poorly we played on our offense.”
Auburn (2-0) had been stagnant most of the night offensively, generating only six first downs in the first three quarters before putting together a 69-yard drive midway through the fourth quarter to take the lead.
The key play on the drive was a 28-yard pass from Thorne to Fairweather to convert a third-and-17.
The Golden Bears (1-1) had a chance to come back after Jarquez Hunter lost a fumble for at Auburn at the Tigers 41 with 4:00 left. Cal drove down to the 15 but got backed up by a holding penalty and then Sam Jackson V threw an interception in the end zone on fourth and 13 with 1:44 to play.
Auburn ran out the clock from there, winning the game despite four turnovers and only 230 yards of offense.
“We found a way to win and we can grow from that,” Freeze said. “I think that’s what this season’s really about, is us finding a way to grow and and get better each week. We got better defensively tonight. We took a step back offensively. It’s very uncharacteristic. We really take pride everywhere we’ve been in not having many penalties and not turning the ball over and boy tonight was not that.”
The Bears were also done in by the special teams mishaps with Michael Luckhurst missing two field goals from 42 yards and another from 44 to give him five missed field goals in two games this season. He also had a 51-yarder taken off the board by a holding penalty late in the first half.
“We had a great opportunity that we let slip through our hands,” Cal coach Justin Wilcox said. “It’s very frustrating, extremely frustrating. ... Nobody is going to feel sorry for us. I don’t feel sorry for us. We have to do better. We have the guys to do it. Unfortunately, we had so many chances but couldn’t do it.”
This game was a complete reversal from the style both teams played in lopsided openers against overmatched teams. Cal and Auburn combined for 117 points last week in wins over North Texas and Massachusetts, respectively, but came nowhere close to matching that output in their first meeting ever.
Auburn got off to a rough start with Thorne losing a fumble on the first drive of the game. The Tigers had three turnovers and four first downs for the entire first half but only trailed 10-7.
Cal missed a 41-yard field goal, had a 51-yarder negated by a holding penalty and lost a fumble at its own 17 to set up Auburn's only TD of the half on Thorne's 13-yard pass to Jay Fair.
The Bears got their only TD of the half on Jaydn Ott's 14-yard run after Damari Alston lost a fumble for Auburn.
THE TAKEAWAY
Auburn: Thorne, a transfer from Michigan State, struggled in his second start for the Tigers. He finished 9 for 14 for 94 yards with two turnovers but did have the two TD passes. Eugene Asante was the star defensively with 12 tackles, a sack and a pass breakup.
California: The Bears failed to take advantage of prime scoring chances, netting only three points on three drives that started at the Auburn 35 or closer in the first half. They had eight drives in all that got inside the Auburn 40 and came away with only 10 points on those possessions.
“We just had so many self-inflicted wounds,” Jackson said.
UP NEXT
Auburn: Hosts Samford on Saturday.
California: Hosts Idaho on Saturday.
P. Thorne
1 QB
94 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 2 RuYds
J. Ott
1 RB
78 RuYds, RuTD, 6 ReYds, 2 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|12
|18
|Rushing
|6
|8
|Passing
|5
|9
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|4-12
|4-18
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|3-5
|Total Net Yards
|230
|273
|Total Plays
|55
|78
|Avg Gain
|4.2
|3.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|136
|113
|Rush Attempts
|38
|40
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.6
|2.8
|Yards Passing
|94
|160
|Comp. - Att.
|10-17
|21-38
|Yards Per Pass
|3.7
|3.6
|Penalties - Yards
|7-56
|4-41
|Touchdowns
|2
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|4
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-3
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|2
|Punts - Avg
|5-40.8
|4-42.5
|Return Yards
|35
|0
|Punts - Returns
|2-10
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-25
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|94
|PASS YDS
|160
|136
|RUSH YDS
|113
|230
|TOTAL YDS
|273
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
P. Thorne 1 QB
|P. Thorne
|9/14
|94
|2
|1
|
R. Ashford 9 QB
|R. Ashford
|1/3
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Hunter 27 RB
|J. Hunter
|11
|53
|0
|19
|
D. Alston 22 RB
|D. Alston
|8
|51
|0
|13
|
J. Cobb 23 RB
|J. Cobb
|3
|20
|0
|9
|
R. Ashford 9 QB
|R. Ashford
|4
|8
|0
|10
|
P. Thorne 1 QB
|P. Thorne
|8
|2
|0
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Fairweather 13 TE
|R. Fairweather
|3
|3
|39
|1
|28
|
J. Fair 5 WR
|J. Fair
|3
|2
|25
|1
|13
|
D. Alston 22 RB
|D. Alston
|2
|2
|19
|0
|11
|
M. Johnson Jr. 16 WR
|M. Johnson Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Asante 9 LB
|E. Asante
|10-2
|1.0
|0
|
D. James 4 CB
|D. James
|5-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Simpson 36 CB
|J. Simpson
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Kaufman 5 S
|D. Kaufman
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Nasili-Kite 33 DL
|M. Nasili-Kite
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Nixon III 30 LB
|L. Nixon III
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Scott 0 CB
|K. Scott
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McLeod 35 LB
|J. McLeod
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 99 DL
|J. Jones
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Lee 3 CB
|K. Lee
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Puckett 10 S
|Z. Puckett
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. McAllister 11 LB
|E. McAllister
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Johnson 92 DL
|L. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Faulk 15 DL
|K. Faulk
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Sings V 18 LB
|S. Sings V
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Riley 13 LB
|C. Riley
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. McPherson 38 K
|A. McPherson
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
O. Chapman 91 P
|O. Chapman
|5
|40.8
|3
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Jackson V 5 QB
|S. Jackson V
|14/27
|126
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Ott 1 RB
|J. Ott
|20
|78
|1
|14
|
A. Stredick 31 RB
|A. Stredick
|8
|24
|0
|7
|
I. Ifanse 22 RB
|I. Ifanse
|4
|15
|0
|6
|
S. Jackson V 5 QB
|S. Jackson V
|5
|6
|0
|11
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Davis 9 WR
|T. Davis
|5
|3
|36
|0
|15
|
T. Grizzell 83 WR
|T. Grizzell
|5
|4
|36
|0
|17
|
J. Hunter 3 WR
|J. Hunter
|8
|5
|35
|0
|22
|
B. Hightower 7 WR
|B. Hightower
|5
|2
|21
|0
|11
|
J. Ott 1 RB
|J. Ott
|3
|2
|6
|0
|5
|
A. Stredick 31 RB
|A. Stredick
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
J. Endries 87 TE
|J. Endries
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Elarms-Orr 53 LB
|K. Elarms-Orr
|8-5
|0.0
|0
|
C. Woodson 2 DB
|C. Woodson
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sirmon 8 LB
|J. Sirmon
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
P. McMorris 9 DB
|P. McMorris
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Williams 3 DB
|N. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Reese 7 LB
|D. Reese
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
R. Correia 91 DL
|R. Correia
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
M. Jernigan 33 LB
|M. Jernigan
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wilkins 96 DL
|D. Wilkins
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
M. Williams 13 DB
|M. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
X. Carlton 44 LB
|X. Carlton
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Moore 4 DB
|K. Moore
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
N. Burrell 98 DL
|N. Burrell
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Luckhurst 16 K
|M. Luckhurst
|1/4
|39
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Wilson 37 P
|L. Wilson
|4
|42.5
|0
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Hearns III 15 DB
|L. Hearns III
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Hunter 3 WR
|J. Hunter
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Luckhurst kicks 65 yards from CAL 35 to the AUB End Zone. B.Battie returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Butler at AUB 22.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 22(14:55 - 1st) J.Hunter rushed to AUB 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Moore; J.Sirmon at AUB 25.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - AUBURN 25(14:26 - 1st) J.Hunter rushed to AUB 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by X.Carlton at AUB 28.
|+7 YD
3 & 4 - AUBURN 28(13:58 - 1st) P.Thorne rushed to AUB 28 for yards. P.Thorne FUMBLES out of bounds. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was in bounds and the play was overturned. P.Thorne rushed to AUB 35 for 7 yards. P.Thorne FUMBLES forced by K.Elarms-Orr. Fumble RECOVERED by CAL-J.Sirmon at AUB 28. Tackled by AUB at AUB 28.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAL 35(13:33 - 1st) B.Finley steps back to pass. B.Finley pass incomplete intended for B.Hightower (K.Lee).
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - CAL 35(13:24 - 1st) J.Ott rushed to AUB 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by E.McAllister; L.Nixon at AUB 32.
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - CAL 32(12:56 - 1st) B.Finley pass complete to AUB 32. Catch made by M.Young at AUB 32. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by E.McAllister at AUB 26.
|+3 YD
4 & 1 - CAL 26(12:16 - 1st) J.Ott rushed to AUB 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Hart at AUB 23.
|-10 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 23(11:44 - 1st) M.Young rushed to AUB 33 for -10 yards. M.Young FUMBLES forced by AUB. Fumble RECOVERED by CAL-M.Young at AUB 33. Tackled by L.Nixon at AUB 33.
|+10 YD
2 & 20 - CAL 33(11:01 - 1st) B.Finley pass complete to AUB 33. Catch made by M.Young at AUB 33. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Scott at AUB 23.
|+1 YD
3 & 10 - CAL 23(10:35 - 1st) B.Finley pass complete to AUB 23. Catch made by J.Ott at AUB 23. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by E.Asante at AUB 22.
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - CAL 29(9:51 - 1st) M.Luckhurst 39 yard field goal attempt is good Center-CAL Holder-CAL.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:42 - 1st) M.Luckhurst kicks 65 yards from CAL 35 to the AUB End Zone. B.Battie returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Sidney at AUB 12. PENALTY on AUB-A.Ausberry Offensive Holding 6 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 6(9:37 - 1st) J.Hunter rushed to AUB 8 for 2 yards. Tackled by X.Carlton; R.Correia at AUB 8.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - AUBURN 8(9:09 - 1st) J.Hunter rushed to AUB 10 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Williams at AUB 10.
|Sack
3 & 6 - AUBURN 10(8:29 - 1st) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne sacked at AUB 1 for -9 yards (R.Correia)
|Punt
4 & 15 - AUBURN 1(7:42 - 1st) O.Chapman punts 32 yards to AUB 33 Center-AUB. Fair catch by J.Hunter.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 33(7:36 - 1st) J.Ott rushed to AUB 27 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Faulk at AUB 27.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - CAL 27(7:10 - 1st) J.Ott rushed to AUB 24 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Riley; J.Rogers at AUB 24.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - CAL 24(6:41 - 1st) J.Ott rushed to AUB 20 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Faulk; J.Rogers at AUB 20.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CAL 20(6:09 - 1st) B.Finley pass complete to AUB 20. Catch made by J.Ott at AUB 20. Gain of 0 yards. J.Ott ran out of bounds. PENALTY on CAL-B.Driscoll Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 20 - CAL 30(5:51 - 1st) B.Finley pass complete to AUB 30. Catch made by J.Hunter at AUB 30. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.James at AUB 25.
|+5 YD
2 & 15 - CAL 25(5:24 - 1st) M.Young rushed to AUB 20 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Nasili-Kite at AUB 20.
|Sack
3 & 10 - CAL 20(4:56 - 1st) B.Finley steps back to pass. B.Finley sacked at AUB 25 for -5 yards (J.Irvin)
|No Good
4 & 15 - CAL 32(4:16 - 1st) M.Luckhurst 42 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-CAL Holder-CAL.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 25(4:09 - 1st) P.Thorne rushed to AUB 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Jernigan at AUB 30.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - AUBURN 30(3:35 - 1st) P.Thorne rushed to AUB 36 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Sirmon at AUB 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AUBURN 36(3:15 - 1st) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for J.Johnson (K.Moore).
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - AUBURN 36(3:10 - 1st) P.Thorne rushed to AUB 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Woodson at AUB 38.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - AUBURN 38(2:24 - 1st) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for J.Shorter.
|Punt
4 & 8 - AUBURN 38(2:19 - 1st) O.Chapman punts 49 yards to CAL 13 Center-AUB. Fair catch by J.Hunter. PENALTY on CAL-CAL Running Into the Kicker 5 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 13(2:12 - 1st) J.Ott rushed to CAL 16 for 3 yards. Tackled by Z.Walker; J.Jones at CAL 16.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - CAL 16(1:42 - 1st) J.Ott rushed to CAL 20 for 4 yards. Tackled by E.Asante at CAL 20.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - CAL 20(1:08 - 1st) B.Finley steps back to pass. B.Finley pass incomplete intended for J.Ott (E.Asante).
|Punt
4 & 3 - CAL 20(1:06 - 1st) L.Wilson punts 45 yards to AUB 35 Center-CAL. K.Scott returned punt from the AUB 35. Tackled by C.Sidney at AUB 33.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 33(0:55 - 1st) P.Thorne pass complete to AUB 33. Catch made by J.Hunter at AUB 33. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by K.Elarms-Orr at AUB 37.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - AUBURN 37(0:19 - 1st) P.Thorne pass complete to AUB 37. Catch made by J.Johnson at AUB 37. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Woodson at AUB 44.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 44(15:00 - 2nd) B.Battie rushed to AUB 50 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Elarms-Orr at AUB 50.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - AUBURN 50(14:30 - 2nd) R.Ashford pass complete to AUB 50. Catch made by B.Battie at AUB 50. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by C.Woodson; K.Elarms-Orr at AUB 50.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - AUBURN 50(13:45 - 2nd) PENALTY on AUB-I.Miller False Start 5 yards accepted.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - AUBURN 45(13:22 - 2nd) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for J.Hunter (M.Jernigan).
|Punt
4 & 9 - AUBURN 45(13:17 - 2nd) O.Chapman punts 38 yards to CAL 17 Center-AUB. Fair catch by J.Hunter.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAL 17(13:10 - 2nd) I.Ifanse rushed to CAL 17 for 0 yards. I.Ifanse FUMBLES forced by D.Kaufman. Fumble RECOVERED by AUB-D.Kaufman at CAL 17. Tackled by CAL at CAL 17. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 17(13:01 - 2nd) D.Alston rushed to CAL 11 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Sirmon at CAL 11.
|-2 YD
2 & 4 - AUBURN 11(12:40 - 2nd) R.Ashford rushed to CAL 13 for -2 yards. Tackled by C.Woodson at CAL 13.
|+13 YD
3 & 6 - AUBURN 13(11:56 - 2nd) P.Thorne pass complete to CAL 13. Catch made by J.Fair at CAL 13. Gain of 13 yards. J.Fair for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:50 - 2nd) A.McPherson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:50 - 2nd) A.McPherson kicks 65 yards from AUB 35 to the CAL End Zone. Fair catch by L.Hearns.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 25(11:50 - 2nd) J.Ott rushed to CAL 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Kaufman J.Rogers at CAL 27.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - CAL 27(11:28 - 2nd) S.Jackson pass complete to CAL 27. Catch made by M.Young at CAL 27. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by D.Kaufman at CAL 30.
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - CAL 30(11:07 - 2nd) B.Finley pass complete to CAL 30. Catch made by J.Hunter at CAL 30. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.James at CAL 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAL 36(10:37 - 2nd) B.Finley pass complete to CAL 36. Catch made by J.Hunter at CAL 36. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by E.Asante J.McLeod at CAL 36.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CAL 36(10:14 - 2nd) B.Finley steps back to pass. B.Finley pass incomplete intended for M.Young.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - CAL 36(10:11 - 2nd) B.Finley steps back to pass. B.Finley pass incomplete intended for M.Young.
|Punt
4 & 10 - CAL 36(9:40 - 2nd) L.Wilson punts 37 yards to AUB 27 Center-CAL. K.Scott returned punt from the AUB 27. Tackled by J.Sirmon at AUB 39.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - AUBURN 39(9:26 - 2nd) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for AUB. PENALTY on AUB-D.Wade Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+13 YD
1 & 20 - AUBURN 29(9:11 - 2nd) D.Alston rushed to AUB 42 for 13 yards. Tackled by C.Woodson at AUB 42.
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - AUBURN 42(8:43 - 2nd) P.Thorne pass complete to AUB 42. Catch made by D.Alston at AUB 42. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by K.Elarms-Orr at AUB 50.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 50(8:21 - 2nd) P.Thorne rushed to CAL 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Reese at CAL 48.
|+13 YD
2 & 8 - AUBURN 48(7:25 - 2nd) D.Alston rushed to CAL 35 for 13 yards. Tackled by C.Woodson at CAL 35. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was overturned. D.Alston rushed to CAL 35 for 13 yards. D.Alston FUMBLES forced by C.Woodson. Fumble RECOVERED by CAL-P.McMorris at CAL 35. Tackled by AUB at CAL 35.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 35(7:20 - 2nd) B.Finley pass complete to CAL 35. Catch made by M.Young at CAL 35. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by AUB at CAL 41.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - CAL 41(6:59 - 2nd) J.Ott rushed to CAL 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Nasili-Kite at CAL 46.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 46(6:37 - 2nd) S.Jackson pass complete to CAL 46. Catch made by J.Hunter at CAL 46. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by D.James at AUB 32.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 32(6:06 - 2nd) S.Jackson rushed to AUB 28 for 4 yards. Tackled by AUB at AUB 28.
|+14 YD
2 & 6 - CAL 28(5:38 - 2nd) J.Ott rushed to AUB 14 for 14 yards. Tackled by Z.Puckett at AUB 14.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 14(5:06 - 2nd) J.Ott rushed to AUB End Zone for 14 yards. J.Ott for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:47 - 2nd) M.Luckhurst extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:47 - 2nd) M.Luckhurst kicks 65 yards from CAL 35 to the AUB End Zone. B.Battie returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Williams at AUB 24.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 24(4:41 - 2nd) J.Hunter rushed to AUB 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Correia at AUB 26.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - AUBURN 26(4:20 - 2nd) P.Thorne pass complete to AUB 26. Catch made by R.Fairweather at AUB 26. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Sirmon; K.Elarms-Orr at AUB 32.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - AUBURN 32(3:54 - 2nd) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for O.Kelly.
|Punt
4 & 2 - AUBURN 32(3:50 - 2nd) O.Chapman punts 49 yards to CAL 19 Center-AUB. Fair catch by J.Hunter.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 19(3:41 - 2nd) J.Ott rushed to CAL 20 for 1 yards. Tackled by L.Nixon at CAL 20.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - CAL 20(3:13 - 2nd) S.Jackson pass complete to CAL 20. Catch made by J.Hunter at CAL 20. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by K.Scott at CAL 22.
|+11 YD
3 & 7 - CAL 22(2:37 - 2nd) S.Jackson pass complete to CAL 22. Catch made by B.Hightower at CAL 22. Gain of 11 yards. B.Hightower ran out of bounds.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 33(2:10 - 2nd) J.Ott rushed to CAL 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Jones at CAL 34.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - CAL 34(1:41 - 2nd) S.Jackson steps back to pass. S.Jackson pass incomplete intended for M.Young.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - CAL 34(1:37 - 2nd) S.Jackson steps back to pass. S.Jackson pass incomplete intended for B.Hightower (K.Lee).
|Punt
4 & 9 - CAL 34(1:33 - 2nd) L.Wilson punts 42 yards to AUB 24 Center-CAL. Fair catch by K.Scott.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - AUBURN 24(1:25 - 2nd) P.Thorne pass complete to AUB 24. Catch made by R.Fairweather at AUB 24. Gain of yards. Tackled by K.Elarms-Orr at AUB 41. PENALTY on AUB-K.Stutts Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Int
1 & 15 - AUBURN 19(1:12 - 2nd) P.Thorne pass INTERCEPTED at AUB 34. Intercepted by N.Williams at AUB 34. Tackled by AUB at AUB 34.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAL 34(1:03 - 2nd) S.Jackson steps back to pass. S.Jackson pass incomplete intended for CAL.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CAL 34(0:54 - 2nd) J.Ott rushed to AUB 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Harris at AUB 34.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - CAL 34(0:46 - 2nd) S.Jackson rushed to AUB 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Nasili-Kite at AUB 34.
4 & 10 - CAL(0:00 - 2nd) M.Luckhurst 51 yard field goal attempt is good Center-CAL Holder-CAL. PENALTY on CAL-X.Carlton Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Int
4 & 20 - CAL 44(0:00 - 2nd) S.Jackson pass INTERCEPTED at AUB End Zone. Intercepted by J.Simpson at AUB End Zone. Tackled by CAL at AUB 25.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) A.McPherson kicks 62 yards from AUB 35 to the CAL 3. L.Hearns returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Kaufman; T.Scott at CAL 19.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 19(14:55 - 3rd) J.Ott rushed to CAL 21 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Scott at CAL 21.
|+10 YD
2 & 8 - CAL 21(14:12 - 3rd) S.Jackson pass complete to CAL 21. Catch made by T.Davis at CAL 21. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by E.Asante at CAL 31.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 31(13:43 - 3rd) J.Ott rushed to CAL 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by E.McAllister; E.Asante at CAL 34.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - CAL 34(13:09 - 3rd) J.Ott rushed to CAL 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Nasili-Kite; J.Jones at CAL 38.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - CAL 38(12:26 - 3rd) S.Jackson rushed to CAL 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Asante at CAL 40.
|+6 YD
4 & 1 - CAL 40(11:47 - 3rd) A.Stredick rushed to CAL 46 for 6 yards. Tackled by E.Asante at CAL 46.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 46(11:11 - 3rd) A.Stredick rushed to CAL 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Asante at CAL 48.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - CAL 48(10:33 - 3rd) A.Stredick rushed to AUB 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.McLeod at AUB 48.
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - CAL 48(9:56 - 3rd) S.Jackson pass complete to AUB 48. Catch made by J.Ott at AUB 48. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Simpson at AUB 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAL 43(9:20 - 3rd) S.Jackson steps back to pass. S.Jackson pass incomplete intended for T.Davis.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - CAL 43(9:13 - 3rd) A.Stredick rushed to AUB 37 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Kaufman; C.Riley at AUB 37.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - CAL 37(8:29 - 3rd) S.Jackson steps back to pass. S.Jackson pass incomplete intended for J.Hunter.
|+1 YD
4 & 4 - CAL 37(8:25 - 3rd) S.Jackson pass complete to AUB 37. Catch made by A.Stredick at AUB 37. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.McLeod at AUB 36.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 36(8:20 - 3rd) J.Hunter rushed to AUB 50 for 14 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at AUB 50.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 50(7:55 - 3rd) J.Hunter rushed to CAL 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by N.Burrell; M.Jernigan at CAL 45.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - AUBURN 45(7:23 - 3rd) J.Hunter rushed to CAL 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Elarms-Orr at CAL 43.
|+1 YD
3 & 3 - AUBURN 43(6:47 - 3rd) J.Hunter rushed to CAL 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Burrell; B.Johnson at CAL 42.
|+1 YD
4 & 2 - AUBURN 42(6:03 - 3rd) R.Ashford rushed to CAL 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Elarms-Orr; X.Carlton at CAL 41.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 41(5:57 - 3rd) S.Jackson pass complete to CAL 41. Catch made by T.Grizzell at CAL 41. Gain of 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.James at CAL 43.
|+17 YD
2 & 8 - CAL 43(5:23 - 3rd) S.Jackson pass complete to CAL 43. Catch made by T.Grizzell at CAL 43. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by Z.Puckett; K.Lee at AUB 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAL 40(4:52 - 3rd) S.Jackson steps back to pass. S.Jackson pass incomplete intended for T.Grizzell.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - CAL 40(4:47 - 3rd) J.Ott rushed to AUB 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Kaufman; K.Faulk at AUB 39.
|+5 YD
3 & 9 - CAL 39(4:11 - 3rd) J.Ott rushed to AUB 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Sings at AUB 34.
|+11 YD
4 & 4 - CAL 34(3:27 - 3rd) S.Jackson rushed to AUB 23 for 11 yards. S.Jackson ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAL 23(2:58 - 3rd) S.Jackson steps back to pass. S.Jackson pass incomplete intended for J.Hunter.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CAL 23(2:55 - 3rd) J.Ott rushed to AUB 23 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Simpson at AUB 23.
|-2 YD
3 & 10 - CAL 23(2:44 - 3rd) A.Stredick rushed to AUB 25 for -2 yards. Tackled by D.Kaufman; E.Asante at AUB 25.
|No Good
4 & 12 - CAL 32(1:57 - 3rd) M.Luckhurst 42 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-CAL Holder-CAL.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 26(1:51 - 3rd) R.Ashford rushed to AUB 36 for 10 yards. Tackled by P.McMorris; M.Jernigan at AUB 36.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 36(1:12 - 3rd) J.Cobb rushed to CAL 40 for 9 yards. Tackled by CAL at CAL 40. PENALTY on AUB-I.Miller Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|-1 YD
1 & 11 - AUBURN 35(0:47 - 3rd) R.Ashford rushed to AUB 34 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.Moore; C.Woodson at AUB 34.
|+2 YD
2 & 12 - AUBURN 34(0:06 - 3rd) D.Alston rushed to AUB 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Wilkins; K.Elarms-Orr at AUB 36.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - AUBURN 36(15:00 - 4th) PENALTY on AUB-S.Hooks False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - AUBURN 31(15:00 - 4th) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for J.Fair.
|Punt
4 & 15 - AUBURN 31(14:56 - 4th) O.Chapman punts 36 yards to CAL 33 Center-AUB. J.Hunter returned punt from the CAL 33. Tackled by AUB at CAL 33.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 33(14:47 - 4th) S.Jackson pass complete to CAL 33. Catch made by T.Davis at CAL 33. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Simpson at CAL 44.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 44(14:20 - 4th) I.Ifanse rushed to CAL 50 for 6 yards. Tackled by E.Asante at CAL 50.
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - CAL 50(14:03 - 4th) I.Ifanse rushed to AUB 44 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Kaufman at AUB 44.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 44(13:31 - 4th) I.Ifanse rushed to AUB 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Johnson at AUB 41.
|+10 YD
2 & 7 - CAL 41(13:01 - 4th) S.Jackson pass complete to AUB 41. Catch made by B.Hightower at AUB 41. Gain of 10 yards. B.Hightower ran out of bounds.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 31(12:32 - 4th) S.Jackson pass complete to AUB 31. Catch made by T.Davis at AUB 31. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by K.Lee at AUB 16.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAL 16(12:02 - 4th) S.Jackson steps back to pass. S.Jackson pass incomplete intended for B.Hightower.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CAL 16(11:57 - 4th) S.Jackson steps back to pass. S.Jackson pass incomplete intended for T.Davis.
|Sack
3 & 10 - CAL 16(11:53 - 4th) S.Jackson steps back to pass. S.Jackson sacked at AUB 27 for -11 yards (E.Asante)
|No Good
4 & 21 - CAL 34(11:16 - 4th) M.Luckhurst 44 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-CAL Holder-CAL.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 27(11:08 - 4th) J.Cobb rushed to AUB 33 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Elarms-Orr at AUB 33.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - AUBURN 33(10:30 - 4th) J.Cobb rushed to AUB 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Elarms-Orr at AUB 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AUBURN 38(10:17 - 4th) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for M.Johnson (K.Elarms-Orr).
|Sack
2 & 10 - AUBURN 38(10:11 - 4th) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne sacked at AUB 31 for -7 yards (D.Reese)
|+28 YD
3 & 17 - AUBURN 31(9:29 - 4th) P.Thorne pass complete to AUB 31. Catch made by R.Fairweather at AUB 31. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by CAL at CAL 41.
|Sack
1 & 10 - AUBURN 41(9:05 - 4th) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne sacked at CAL 45 for -4 yards (D.Wilkins)
|+12 YD
2 & 14 - AUBURN 45(8:27 - 4th) P.Thorne pass complete to CAL 45. Catch made by J.Fair at CAL 45. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by C.Woodson; K.Moore at CAL 33.
|+11 YD
3 & 2 - AUBURN 33(8:05 - 4th) P.Thorne pass complete to CAL 33. Catch made by D.Alston at CAL 33. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Sirmon at CAL 22.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - AUBURN 22(7:25 - 4th) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for R.Fairweather. PENALTY on CAL-C.Woodson Defensive Pass Interference 11 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - AUBURN 7(7:15 - 4th) D.Alston rushed to CAL 5 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Sirmon; K.Elarms-Orr at CAL 5.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - AUBURN 5(6:36 - 4th) P.Thorne pass complete to CAL 5. Catch made by R.Fairweather at CAL 5. Gain of 5 yards. R.Fairweather for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:31 - 4th) A.McPherson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:31 - 4th) A.McPherson kicks 65 yards from AUB 35 to the CAL End Zone. Fair catch by L.Hearns.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAL 25(6:31 - 4th) S.Jackson steps back to pass. S.Jackson pass incomplete intended for J.Endries.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - CAL 25(6:28 - 4th) A.Stredick rushed to CAL 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Simpson at CAL 32.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - CAL 32(6:00 - 4th) A.Stredick rushed to CAL 32 for 0 yards. Tackled by L.Nixon at CAL 32.
|Punt
4 & 3 - CAL 32(5:32 - 4th) L.Wilson punts 46 yards to AUB 22 Center-CAL. Fair catch by J.Johnson.
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 22(5:24 - 4th) J.Hunter rushed to AUB 41 for 19 yards. Pushed out of bounds by N.Williams at AUB 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AUBURN 41(4:00 - 4th) J.Hunter rushed to AUB 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by P.McMorris; R.Correia at AUB 43. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was overturned. J.Hunter rushed to AUB 41 for 0 yards. J.Hunter FUMBLES forced by P.McMorris. Fumble RECOVERED by CAL-R.Correia at AUB 41. Tackled by AUB at AUB 41.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 41(4:00 - 4th) S.Jackson pass complete to AUB 41. Catch made by T.Grizzell at AUB 41. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by AUB at AUB 30. PENALTY on AUB-S.Hooks Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAL 15(3:48 - 4th) I.Ifanse rushed to AUB 13 for yards. Tackled by AUB at AUB 13. PENALTY on CAL-T.Session Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 20 - CAL 25(3:12 - 4th) A.Stredick rushed to AUB 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by E.Asante at AUB 24.
|No Gain
2 & 19 - CAL 24(2:43 - 4th) S.Jackson steps back to pass. S.Jackson pass incomplete intended for J.Hunter.
|+6 YD
3 & 19 - CAL 24(2:35 - 4th) S.Jackson pass complete to AUB 24. Catch made by T.Grizzell at AUB 24. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.James at AUB 18.
|Int
4 & 13 - CAL 18(1:50 - 4th) S.Jackson pass INTERCEPTED at AUB End Zone. Intercepted by D.James at AUB End Zone. Tackled by CAL at AUB End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 20(1:44 - 4th) D.Alston rushed to AUB 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Woodson; N.Burrell at AUB 23.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - AUBURN 23(1:39 - 4th) D.Alston rushed to AUB 28 for 5 yards. Tackled by P.McMorris at AUB 28.
|+7 YD
3 & 2 - AUBURN 28(1:33 - 4th) D.Alston rushed to AUB 35 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Elarms-Orr at AUB 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AUBURN 35(1:27 - 4th) P.Thorne kneels at the AUB 34.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - AUBURN 34(0:53 - 4th) P.Thorne kneels at the AUB 33.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - AUBURN 33(0:25 - 4th) P.Thorne kneels at the AUB 31.